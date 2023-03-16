Nagaland: Oldest woman dies at 121; survived by 56 great-grandchildren

Late Pupirei Pfükha’ |

Nagaland’s oldest resident, Pupirei Pfukha, who was 121 years old, passed away on Wednesday evening, at her residence in Kigwema village, in Kohima district.

Pupirei was married to Vichapa Pfükha and had four children – three sons and one daughter. Their eldest son was the first matriculate, first graduate and first gazetted officer in the State and had passed away in 1989.

Late Pupirei Pfükha’s husband passed away in 1969. In fact, all her four children had predeceased her – three during the 1980s and 1990s and the lone surviving son on August 15, 2020 at the age of 82.

She reportedly became blind in her eighties and had also lost her hearing ability some years back and would only respond when shouted at.

A 1982-issued voter identity card by the state election department is the only document which proves her age. Kigwema village chief Balie Kere said that Pupirei was married to his father’s uncle. Kere’s father, had he been alive today, would be 103 years old.

The mortal remains of the supercentenarian will be laid to rest at the village on Thursday afternoon after a formal funeral service to be conducted by the village church.