Muslim Baby Boy Names Starting With F: Meaning, Qualities, And More

Muslim baby boy names often draw inspiration from religious scriptures and teachings. If you seek a meaningful name beginning with "F" for your newborn, explore the list below. Each name is accompanied by its significance and qualities to aid your selection process.

Farhan: In Arabic, this name translates to the state of being happy. It reflects to the positive spirit encouraged in Islam, spreading happiness and contentment.

Fahad: This is a beautiful name for your baby boy which represents courage and strength while literally meaning a panther. The name is widely used due to its attributes valued in Islamic teachings.

Faisal: The holy Quran happens to mention this name in its writings, thus making it one of the desired names for boys in Muslim families. It refers to a judge or an arbitrator, throwing light on the importance of fairness and justice in Islam.

Faizan: Already know someone with this name among your circles? Parents often name their son Faizan because of its beautiful meaning which is associated with beneficence and generosity. It is one of the significant names reflecting the teachings of Islam and the principles of charity and compassion.

Fareed: If your sister or a female twin is named Fareeda, you are more likely to get this name which means "unique" in the Arabic language. It is said that someone carrying this name would be very creative and incomparable.

Fazal: Originally Fazl, it refers to the Arabic term "Fadl" meaning grace. It highlights the concept of divine grace and blessings, central to the Islamic faith. Someone with this name is said to be a devotee and a trustworthy person.

Some other Muslim baby boy names starting with F are Fakhir, Faheem, Feroz, Faraz, and Faris.