Muslim Baby Boy Names Starting With D: Meaning, Qualities, And All You Need To Know

Muslim baby boy names usually trace their origin to the Arabic scriptures and religious preaching. If you are looking for an adorable name for your baby boy that starts with D, you can choose from the names listed below after you learn about their meanings and associated qualities.

Dilshad: One of the widely used in Muslim homes is this one which refers to being happy, cheerful, and charming. The name is associated with optimism and energy.

Danish: If you are someone who believes that one's name influences the person's personality, let us tell you that this one represents wisdom. The name is associated with curiosity, determination, and knowledge.

Dil: While you might know that this term refers to heart, more as an expression of love and affection, the name is a perfect pick for those wanting their baby boy to attract love and blessings from others. It is said that someone named so has fewer enemies and is admired by many.

Dilrup: Someone who is every kind and a symbol of empathy is ideally given this name. It is a beautiful Muslim name for your little son.

Dileep: Also Dilip, this name might remind you of the popular Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar. While the name is more of a neutral name used across religions and cultures, it refers to a protector.

Dawood: While this might have reminded you of Mumbai don and drug lord Dawood Ibrahim, the meaning of this name is "beloved" in Arabic. Interestingly, this term serves as both a first name and surname in the Muslim community.

Deep: This name is not only used for Islamic boys but widely kept across cultures. It refers to a lamp and symbolises knowledge and guidance. Someone with this name is said to be a great teacher, mentor, and leader.

Dulquer: If you are a fan of South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan, you might be thinking of naming your son by his name. But what does the name mean? It is said that it symbolises expression and being expressive. The person with this name is believed to have an attractive personality.

Daher: You might have come across the name "Taher," but this one happens to be different and comparatively unique. Associated with qualities of strength and resilience, the name means "brave."

Dastan: This is an adorable name to nail on if you are looking for a baby boy's name starting with D. Tracing its roots in the Urdu language, the meaning of the name comes down to a "story" or "tale." A boy carrying this name would have creative skills and an impressive power of imagination.

Dawar: It refers to a ruler. The qualities associated with this name are leadership, authority, and responsibility. It is said that an individual named so can be a great judge due to his commendable decision making skills.

Dawaruddin: One of the names holding significance in Islam is this one which combines 'Dawar' and 'ud-din' meaning "helper of the religion." It is a well-thought name with a deep meaning, just perfect for the Muslim baby boy in the family.