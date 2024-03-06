Muslim Baby Boy Names Staring With E: Meaning, Qualities And More

Muslim baby boy names mainly record their mentions from the religious scriptures and holy preaching. If you are looking for an adorable name starting with E for your newborn, you can choose from the names listed below after you learn about their meanings and associated qualities. In case you just want to quickly view the names for your baby boy that start with this letter, they are Ebrahim, Emran, Ebrar, and Eshan, among many more. Read below to know what they mean and their significance.

Ebrahim: The name holds a special significance and is associated with the positive nature of the individual. It has an Arabic origin and symbolises authority and leadership, especially as a family holder.

Ebrar: This happens to be one of the meaningful names and refers to the term "virtuous." It is said to be a direct Quranic name (used six times) which is very auspicious for a Muslim boy.

Emran: It is a beautiful name that you can give your little one. It refers to progress and achievement.

Emaan: One of the widely used names in Muslim families is this one which has a deeper meaning and symbolises faith. Someone with this name is said to be an ardent devotee of Lord and sincere with prayers and worship.

Ehsas: It is one of the best names you can give your son. The meaning of this name is realisation or understanding. A person with this name is said to be intelligent, compassionate and a carrier of the quality of empathy.

Ehsan: Similar to the above name is this Urdu name which translates to favour. It is associated with the qualities of benevolence and kindness.

Eshan: This is one of the popular Muslim names which means "wishing." It holds a great religious significance denoting wishes and desires related to worship and spiritual advancement.

Ehtesham: You might not know many people with this name as it is a unique one. However, it's meaning is quite soulful. It represents honour and respect.

Ezaaz: In Arabic, this term means glory. It is a great name for your baby boy who will grow and be glorious and successful in life.