Mumbai's famous Pritam Da Dhaba opens second outlet in Juhu with its traditional North Indian delicacies

First established in the bustling streets of Dadar in 1942, Pritam Restaurant has been one of the iconic restaurants with a legacy spanning over four generations for the past 80 years. The restaurant has now opened a new outlet, Pritam da Dhaba in Juhu. The restaurant that specialises in slow-cooked meals for over 80 years, is credited with introducing Butter Chicken to Mumbaikars along with 14 hours slow cooked Dal. The new outlet also promises to serve Dal Makhani, Amritsari Chole Kulche, Baingan ka Bharta, Lasooni Palak, Murg Methi Bahaar and many more of its authentic dishes.

The new outlet in Juhu boasts the same menu with some interesting add-ons. Continuing its eminent ambience featuring colourful murals, Dhaba-like seats, or khatiyaas exposed brick walls, tons of natural light and an outdoor oasis, the new outlet is heavily inspired by the symbolic outlet in Dadar and is designed to replicate a Dhaba. Comprising a dining area, an alfresco and a private room, it spans over 2600 square feet and can accommodate about 140 people at one seating.

“We’re thrilled to take forward my great grandfather, Prahlad Singh Kohli’s legacy to a new location, right in the heart of present-day Mumbai and start a new revolution following his footsteps from the early 90s. Our sole aim is to provide people with the same taste and ambience from the past but also cater to a new audience that includes Gen Z. While we’re piggybacking off the humble success of the well-established Pritam Da Dhaba, we’re also excited to get into sync with modern-day Mumbai. Based on the reviews of this span-new beginning, we’re also looking for further expansion in the city in the near future.”, says Jaibir Singh Kohli, Director, Pritam Group of Hotels and Restaurants.

12 pm to 12.30 am. Price: INR 1,000 + for two