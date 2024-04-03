Mumbai's Biggest Book Exhibition For All Book Lovers 'Lock The Box' Season 2 Is Here

Lock The Box Season 2 | Canva

Mumbai’s leading food, entertainment and shopping hotspot, Infiniti Mall, is gearing up to host the much anticipated Lock The Box Season 2 at its Malad location from 5th April to 14th April 2024. The event promises 10 days of ultimate delight for all book lovers. So why wait? Make your plan to visit this exhibition with your book partner!

1 Lakh books with all genres

The event is expected to display over 1 lakh books at the exhibition, and customers will be spoilt for choice to make desired purchases. Visitors can browse through some astounding books across genres including fiction, non-fiction, romance, mystery, science fiction, self-help and more. So don't wait, as you can pick your favourite book at a reasonable rate.

Meet-Up with Authors

You can meet your favourite authors at the event, as the mall will also welcome celebrated authors such as Durjoy Datta, Rehman Abbas, Laksh Maheshwari, Novoneel Chakraborty, Saksham Garg, and many more. The authors will interact with the visitors and share some enlightening anecdotes. Make this day an unforgettable moment with your favourite author.

Perfect Day out for Book Lovers

You don't need to make any boring outing plans, as the event brings you a lot of fun and a great book exhibition. You can take your friends, family, lovers or solo to the Lock The Box season 2, a day for all the book enthusiasts. The 10-day event is a little gesture for some of the incredible authors and their amazing books.

Visitors can choose from three different boxes, namely ‘The Odysseus Box’, ‘The Perseus Box’ and ‘The Hercules Box’ which will be available at varying prices and have different book-carrying capacities. A stall selling used books will also be set up, allowing customers to get their hands on intriguing books at reasonable prices.