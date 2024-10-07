Mumbai Welcomes India's First Paradox Museum Where Science And Illusions Collide; Know More

Canva

Have you ever experienced the world turning upside down as you walk? Or felt like you will fall off the near edge but the edge kept moving away? Or looked smaller in height and couldn't recognise yourself in the mirror? These reality-wrapping illusions that make you question its possibility can only occur inside a museum and you can now experience this scientifically detailed art in Mumbai.

Yes! The The Paradox Museum, founded by Miltos Kambourides and Sakis Tanimanidis has now debuted in India, marking its first museum in Mumbai. It is said to an experience where art, science and illusions collide. The museum opened its door's for the public on October 4, 2024.

Mumbai's first Paradox Museum

The Paradox Museum in Mumbai is the first of its kind in India and offers a unique, surreal experience. With 55 exhibits across 15 rooms, everything inside challenges your perception, blending art, science, psychology, and optical illusions. Visitors feel like they’re part of a special-effects show. It is fascinating for them to witness science at its best. They not only have fun but also understand the reason behind such possibility.

“The Paradox Museum in India offers an array of intriguing exhibits that challenge your understanding and provide fresh perspectives on reality,” Paradox Museum CEO Harris Douros told The Print.

Located near CST station, it’s the 12th museum in the global Paradox chain, which also has branches in cities like Oslo, Miami, and London. While similar to its international counterparts, the Mumbai museum has a local touch. One room, called ‘Mumbai Bazaar,’ features a giant mosaic of Maharashtrian leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak, whose eyes seem to follow you wherever you go.

Nadia Roditi, Chief Operating Officer of Paradox Museum said, “The whole idea was to elevate the entertainment quotient, present mind-blowing illusions, and offer something that people of all ages can enjoy.”

More about this newly launched museum

The newly launched Mumbai museum covers 15,000 square feet and includes a soon-to-open cafeteria on the ground floor and a private party area on the second floor. It can hold up to 60 visitors at once, with the entire experience lasting about an hour. To avoid overcrowding, new groups are admitted every 30 minutes.

“Our museums have seen over 2 million visitors globally in the last two years, and we’re confident Mumbai will do well,” Rohiti said.

To visit this museum, here are the details to look for:

Where: Shreeniwas House, 27, H Somani Marg, Azad Maidan, Fort, Mumbai

When: Every day, including National Holiday, 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Price: Rs 550 + GST for children and senior citizens, Rs 590 + GST for adults, and Rs 890 + GST for foreigners

You can also book your tickets online on Paradox Mumbai's official website.