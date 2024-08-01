Mumbai This Weekend: From Papon's Live Show To Neon Themed Party, Know The Best Events Happening

Canva

Weekend starts tomorrow and you've got to have a plan. It is no ordinary weekend. It is a weekend that celebrates friendships. It's friendship day this Sunday so why not delicate this weekend to your loved ones, your friends? Mumbai is buzzing with multiple events happening in the city this weekend. Here are some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Halwa by Amit Tandon

Amit Tandon's stand-ups are popular due to his ability to resonate with his audience. In this show, he reveals his personal perspective on a marriage's aging. The relationship changes with each year as you begin to choose your battles according to your level of commitment and fatigue. If you're looking for a laughter session with your plus, this show is for you. The event begins from August 3 at multiple venues.

Friendship Day special - Sip & Paint with FRIENDS

This is a good opportunity for you to spend some quality time with your friends. It is a painting workshop which requires no prior expertise in painting. You can just spend a lovely time engaging in colors while sipping coffee from the Barista with your friends. This event will be taking place at Barista Coffee, Versova on August 3 from 2 pm onwards.

Papon Live for World Music Day Festival

Papon is a legendary music composer who has given us numerous songs that we have been listening to for as long as we can remember. Extendint eh celebration os World Music Day, this event has been organised at the Dublin square, Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai on August 3 from 6 pm onwards.

This event is purely for art and music enthusiasts. Not only techno, you can also enjoy a neon themed paint party. It will have the beauty of neon fluid art with the energy of techno beats. This is a perfect opportunity for you spend time with your friends. This event is taking place at The Mini Date, Mumbai on August 4 from 7 pm onwards.

Yaari Jam ft Sanam, Ritviz, Zaeden & more

Yaari Jam, an electrifying music event is the something you can attend with your friends and make a good memory. Since friendship day is on Sunday, same day this event is taking place, this evening can go down as one of the best events of your life. This jam is taking place at DOME, NSCI and SVP stadium, Mumbai on August 4 from 5:30 pm onwards.

