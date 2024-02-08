Mumbai This Weekend: From Music Concert To Puppet Show, 5 Events You Must Visit

Mumbaikars might be excited for this weekend as it falls under Valentine's Week. However, the city is not restricted to only events celebrating the season of love. There's much more in store for people who wish to hang out with their family and friends or go on a solo date.

5 Things to do this weekend in Mumbai

(1) Padmashree Kumar Sanu - Live in concert

What can be more special than listening to award-winning singer Kumar Sanu live in concert? Head to this musical event for a great Sunday evening that will leave you humming romantic songs from classic Bollywood movies.

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, King Circle

When: February 11, 6.30 PM

Book here

(2) Taylor Swift-themed bar night

All Swifties in Mumbai would be excited to know that there's a Taylor Swift-themed bar night taking place in the city, and that too for FREE. Super cool, isn't it? The event looks forward to offering great cocktails co-created by influencer Deep Pathare and mixologists, along with a vibrant playlist of the 'Wildest Dreams' artist.

Where: KMC*, Kitab Mahal, Fort

When: February 10, 8 PM

Book here

(3) Watch DDLJ in open-air theatre

If you're someone who can watch DDLJ a hundred times or even more, you may attend this event to embrace the pyaar ka nasha this weekend. While you might have witnessed the Bollywood classic at Maratha Mandir, it's time you enjoy it in an open-air screening.

Where: SCC Sky Cinema, Infiniti Mall, Malad

When: February 10, 7.30 PM

Book here

(4) Frolic Fields Festival

Why should adults have all the fun? This event is especially for little ones who can witness and enjoy puppet shows, storytelling sessions, food stalls, and more. Accompanied by their parents, the festival is aimed at strengthening the bonds between kids and their parents.

Where: JVPD Grounds, Juhu

When: February 10 & 11, 11 AM to 10 PM

Book here

(5) Valentine's special: Blindfold Salsa workshop

Want to go on a dance date with your loved one? You may try Salsa with a twist, one of the subtly sensual dance forms this weekend at a Valentine's special event taking place in Mumbai. The workshop aims to make you groove and strike a better connection with your partner.

Where: Dorangos Hall 1, Bandra

When: February 10 & 11, 8 and 9 PM

Book here

Attend these amazing events this Saturday and Sunday. Have a great weekend. Cheers to the fun!