Mumbai This Weekend: From Fake Sangeet Evening To Akash Gupta's Live, Here's The Best Of Events For You

Navratri is in full swing across the country, and while many are slipping into their best ethnic fits and twirling away to Garba beats, not everyone finds their energy in nine nights of dandiya and dance. If you’re someone who would rather skip the festive chaos and treat yourself to something different, the weekend has plenty of alternative experiences lined up. From quirky celebrations to comedy nights and indulgent brunches, here are five events happening across cities that promise fun, relaxation, and a break from the weekly grind.

Sangeet of PT Sir & English Ma’am at SOCIAL

Date & Time: Saturday, September 28 | 4–6 PM

Where: SOCIAL Dadar

What happens when internet virality meets desi shaadi vibes? SOCIAL is bringing it to life with The Sangeet of PT Sir & English Ma’am (Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce). Expect a playful mix of karaoke sessions (yes, belting out English Ma’am’s tracks is on the cards), dance-offs blending sangeet moves with pop choreography, and trivia rounds to test who knows the “bride” best. Add SOCIAL’s signature food, cocktails, and buzzing community vibe, and you’ve got yourself a mini wedding celebration minus the family drama.

Celebrate Cinema 2025

Date: October 8–10, 2025

Where: Whistling Woods International (WWI) Campus

For film buffs and creative souls, Whistling Woods International’s annual Celebrate Cinema festival is back, offering a three-day deep dive into the world of movies, media, and entertainment. It’s not just about star-spotting ,the event brings workshops, masterclasses, and interactive sessions with industry experts who’ll share insights into the artistic, technical, and business aspects of filmmaking. Whether you dream of working behind the camera or just want to understand the industry better, this festival is a must-visit.

Akash Gupta Live

Date: September 28, Sunday

Where: Skanmukhanand Hall

If your week has been heavy and you need a dose of belly-aching laughter, Akash Gupta Live is where you should head. Known for his relatable stories and witty observations about everyday life, Akash has carved his name among the sharpest stand-up comedians in India. His shows guarantee a night of laughter therapy that’ll leave you feeling lighter, happier, and recharged for the week ahead.

Har Ghar Investor by CA Rachana Ranade

Date: September 27

Where: Prabodhankar Thackrey Hall, Borivali

Not all weekend events are about dance floors and food spreads. If your focus is on building wealth and securing your financial future, CA Rachana Ranade’s workshop Har Ghar Investor offers practical strategies to manage money and make smart investments. While it may not sound like your typical “fun” activity, there’s a unique satisfaction in leaving a session with the tools to grow your savings and plan for the long term. Consider this the kind of investment in yourself that pays off well beyond the weekend.

Garba Rave at Someplace Else

Date: This weekend

Where: Someplace Else

Okay, okay, this one still leans into Navratri, but with a twist. If you’re not into traditional Garba but love the thumping energy of rave nights, Garba Rave at Someplace Else will win you over. Imagine a dance floor alive with dhol beats, EDM vibes, desi glam outfits, and plenty of food and drinks to fuel the night. It’s a unique blend of tradition and modern club culture, perfect for those who like to celebrate, just differently.

Grand Col-Pranzo at Celini

Date: Sunday, September 28

Where: Grand Hyatt, Mumbai

For a calmer, indulgent end to your weekend, head to Celini at Grand Hyatt Mumbai for the second edition of Grand Col-Pranzo. This Italian Sunday brunch is all about hearty family-style dining, authentic dishes, and the joy of gathering around a table for a feast. Expect timeless recipes, warm hospitality, and the slow luxury of savoring good food in good company.