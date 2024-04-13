Mumbai This Weekend: From Comedy To Circus, Here's Everything You Can Enjoy On April 13, 14

Be it a Mumbaikar or someone visiting the maximum city this weekend, you are sure to enjoy and fall in love with the place. It holds a list of must-visit events that you can't really unsee or stay back from booking tickets for. From comedy to food, there's a variety of events taking place in the city. Take a look at the events listed below and see what your heart beats for the most.

Zakir Khan Live (April 14)

Looking for an escape plan after a busy working week? All you need might be a stand-up comedy show to reduce your stress and let you chill, and what better can it be than much-loved comedian Zakir Khan performing in the city...

Rhythms of Laxmikant Pyarelal (April 13)

40 musicians would be under one roof this Saturday remembering the iconic music duo Laxmikant Pyarelal and his retro rhythms. The live show would be filled with melodious renditions and a 40-piece orchestra to give a magical treat to the audience. You may attend this at the Shanmukhananda Hall in King Circle.

Doosra Stadium (April 13, 14)

Has watching an IPL match with your friends sipping some beer or LIIT been your way of enjoying cricket? You may visit a SOCIAL or any other resto-bar offering IPL live screenings to hit the vibe. As the mentioned name offers a "Doosra Stadium" to cheer for one's favourite team and set the josh high with an IPL-special menu of food and drinks, this could be your go-to place.

Finix Circus (April 13, 14)

From acrobatics to juggling, Mumbaikars can witness a circus this weekend and enjoy the unique performance of talented artists. Happening in Byculla, the show promises to keep you entertained with flips and clown acts.

Khule Aam Masti (April 13, 14)

For foodies, the weekend is a time to skip a boring dabba and try something yummy. Also, as it is summer and the mango season has arrived, you may head to celebrate at Hitchki outlets in the city with an array of mango-themed delights and cocktails.