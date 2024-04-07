Best Restaurants In Mumbai To Enjoy IPL 2024; Check Out Eateries With Live Match Screening, Special Menu, Exciting Offers On Food & Drinks

Watching IPL match live is now easy with some of the best places in Mumbai screening all the IPL 2024 matches live. Don't miss out on the amazing menu and exclusive offers. Check out the list of places screening live IPL matches below.

Cocktails & Cricket at Millo

Don't miss out on any match, as live screening is now made easy with some delicious food. Elevate your IPL experience with some sensational Beer Cocktails and refreshing Corojito or savour the tropical goodness of Ocean Breeze. An array of options to choose from to have the best IPL night with your friend group.

Where: Millo, Lower Parel, Kamala Mills

One8 commune- Support your favourite team

The one-of-its-kind casual dining and bar space, owned by our favourite batsman of Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli, has to be your perfect spot to support your favourite team or have an ultimate live match experience with friends. Experience the Watch Party- a vibrant celebration of cricketing extravaganza with an array of culinary delights and fun trivia nights with your squad.

Where: One8 Commune, Juhu

IPL live with Badmaash

Cricket fever is upon us, and Badmaash is ready to hit it out of the park with an electrifying menu curated just for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Watch every IPL match live with a special IPL-inspired menu. Don't miss out on the exclusive offers they have just for cricket lovers!

Where: Trade World, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel

Golden Chimney Restaurant & Bar- IPL nights

Cricket lovers, get ready for the best IPL live screenings with your family and friends. A tall drink with friends and lots of cheers while catching the live screening is like therapy to beat the heat and get into the spirit of the Indian Premier League.

Where: VP Road Sai Dham Mandir, Lamington Rd, opposite Imperial Cinema, near Opera House, Mumbai

IPL Live Screening in Mumbai | Agent Jack's Instagram | Canva

IPL Screening at Agent Jack's

Bid On! and Drink On! Experience the best IPL screening with some of the amazing offers to make your night fun and lively. Ditch your boring weekend plans and have IPL nights in your style.

Where: Agent Jack's Bar, R-City Mall, Ghatkopar

Butterfly High- IPL spot for Mumbaikar

Gear up Mumbaikar, to watch the ultimate IPL match live screening at Butterfly High. Enjoy the exclusive offers and some amazing beers with your friends and cricket enthusiasts.

Where: Butterfly High, Lower Parel | BKC | Oshiwara | Vikhroli | Thane

Poco Loco Tapas And Bar- Fun and Food with IPL Live

Experience one of the best IPL live matches at Poco Loco Tapas And Bar, and pair some amazing food with their buy 1 get 1 free offer just for cricket enthusiasts. Don't let your IPL energy go to waste!

Where: Hotel Shubhangan 21st Road, Off, Sangeet Samrat Naushad Ali Rd, Khar West

Smaaash- IPL Live Match Screening

Enjoy the live screening experience of the IPL Match at Smaaash. Unite with the IPL fans and scream your heart out at every six. It's food and fun, packed with excitement.

Where: Smaaash, Utopia City, Lower Parel

Off The Grid-IPL under the Stars

Imagine watching the IPL match under the stars with a campfire beside you. Sounds cozy right? Experience it at Off The Grid with some amazing food, a campfire beside the lake and an IPL live screening.

Where: Tents N' Trails, Adoshi dam, Mandad Atkargaon, Maharashtra