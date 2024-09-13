Mumbai This Weekend: From Bandra Fair To Hindi Divas Celebration; Know The Best Of Events

Canva

The city is rejoicing with Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and people are in a joyous mood. Yet, Mumbai is a city that never runs out of events and creates opportunities for people to have fun. This weekend, you can indulge in various activities with your friends and family. Here are some of the best events happening in the city right now.

Alankaar: Hindi Kavita aur Sangeet ki Shaam

Hindi Divas is celebrated on September 14 and if you are fan of Hindi kavita and music, you should definitely attend this event. This event brings you the best of Hindi poets, writers and musicians in one room, all to celebrate the legacy of language we all Adore and Respect. It is taking place on September 14, Saturday at Rangshila Theatre, Andheri from 7:00 pm onwards.

Salman Ansari

Mount Mary Bandra Fair

Mumbai's popular Bandra fair has returned and if you are looking forward to spending an evening at a beautiful Basilica, shop local treats and enjoy the fair environment, this is the place for you. You can even walk down to Bandstand and have the beautiful sight of the sea. The fair ends on September 14 so hurry up and visit this fair in Bandra.

If you re a artist or simply just appreciate art and would like to have a unique evening, this event offers you the opportunity. It involves an evening full of vibrant music where you will experience an unique synergy of music and you will have the chance to put it all out on a Canvas. This event is taking place on September 14, Saturday at the True Tramm Trunk in Powai from 8:00pm onwards.

Zakir Khan Live

Who does not know Zakir Khan and who wouldn't want to attend his live performance. Well, this is your opportunity to attend his live performance with your friends or family and have a memorable evening. He will be performing live on September 15, Sunday at the Lata Mangeshkar Natyagruha Auditorium from 7:30pm onwards.

People who are conscious about their diet or are diabetic often struggle with their sweet cravings and keep exploring ideas and recipes to make sugar-free delights. This workshop will allow you to learn varieties of sugar-free dishes that you can indulge in, guilt-free. This event is taking place on September 14, Saturday at the Culinary Craft from 10:00 am onwards.

