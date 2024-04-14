Mumbai This Week: From Mumbai Comic Con To Floral Culture In India, Here's What's Happening In The City

Humare Ram |

Mumbai Comic Con

Comic Con India is the grandest pop-culture celebration on the subcontinent. With multiple shows held across India, we draw in over 200K fans annually, and our digital reach extends to over 20 Million fans with a cumulative social reach of over 141 Million. The mega event unites various fandoms, encompassing comics, toys, merchandise, anime, cosplay, TV shows, movies, gaming, and beyond.

When: April 20 & 21

Where: Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon

NCPA, in collaboration with The Hoshruba Repertory & Art for Causes, presents a play based on the life of Sahir Ludhianvi. Sahir Ludhianvi was one of the iconic poets & lyricists of Urdu literature and Hindi cinema respectively in the 20th century. The play attempts to bring a 360-degree perspective on his life interspersed with some of his iconic songs and poems. The play is directed by Danish Husain with cast comprising Danish Husain, Vrinda Vaid ‘Hayat’, Shantanu Herlekar, Srijonee Bhattacharjee, Siddarth N. Padiyar, and Donald Krist.

When: April 20, 7 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Vishu Sadhya

With an extravagant feast of traditional flavours, Mumbaikars are invited to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Vishu by South of Vindhyas at The Orchid Hotel Mumbai. Vishu, marking the beginning of the Malayalam New Year and celebrated predominantly in Kerala, signifies a time of joy, family gatherings, and indulging in delectable dishes. This Vishu, South of Vindhyas presents an elaborate spread of culinary delights that will electrify your taste buds and transport guests to the heart of Kerala. Prepare to be enchanted by a menu meticulously crafted by Masterchef Bala Subramanian and his talented team, promising an unforgettable exploration of authentic Kerala flavours.

When: April 14 (lunch & dinner)

Where: South of Vindhyas, The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai

To book a place contact: 7506010316

Humare Ram

Felicity Theatre presents Humare Ram, a theatrical extravaganza directed by Gaurav Bharrdwaj. This magnum opus showcases never before depicted scenes from the Ramayana on stage. Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana portrays plays Ravan, actor Rahull R Bhuchar as Lord Ram, Danish Akhtar as Lord Hanuman, Tarun Khanna as Lord SHIVA, Harleen Kaur Rekhi as Sita, and Karan Sharma as Surya Deva. Elevating the auditory experience, playback maestros Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sonu Nigam contribute their voices to original compositions crafted exclusively for the play.

When: April 20

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

Floral Culture In India

In India, flowers are part and parcel of our lives from birth to death - as offerings, as blessings, as adornment, as medicine, as food and also as a sign of love and sharing. Over the years, with the critical readings of fragrances, we have found how aromas can evoke memory, how they are responded to by different genders and how floral perfumes also become mediators of desire and pleasure. At this online talk #FlowerPower, art historian Dr Alka Pande explores the floral essence and provides new perceptions and interpretations of flowers.

When: April 20, 6 pm

Where: Online on Khaki Tours website