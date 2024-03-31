Mumbai This Week: From Easter Feaster To Exquisite Easter Lunch, Here's What's Happening In The City

Easter Feaster

The Easter Feaster promises an unforgettable treat for the senses. Dive into traditional favourites like roasted lamb, hot cross buns, and deviled eggs, alongside a selection of Easter desserts that will leave your taste buds dancing with delight. From the sizzle of live chaat counters to the comforting aroma of soul-warming soups, every dish invites you on a journey of flavour and indulgence. Gather your loved ones and celebrate this Easter surrounded by warmth and laughter. Cost: Rs 2100++ per person

When: March 31, 12.30 pm onwards

Where: Boulevard, The Orchid Hotel Mumbai, Vile Parle

To book a place call: 022 61697000 or 9136931103

Delightful Brunch

Indulge in a memorable Easter celebration with an array of activities and delectable treats, it promises to be an event to remember. Egg painting and face painting will keep both children and adults entertained, while the stunning backdrop of the Arabian Sea provides the perfect setting for an unforgettable Easter experience. At the Special Easter Brunch, prepare to embark on a culinary adventure designed to delight your palate. The buffet are priced at Rs 2,000++ taxes per person.

When: March 31, 2.30 pm to 4 pm

Where: High Tide, THE Resort, Madh Island

Too book a place call: 7718861953

Egg-stravagant delights

Love and Cheesecake has launched an egg-citing Easter collection, designed to make this holiday season a truly memorable one. Indulge in the essence of Easter with a delectable array of handcrafted delicacies that blend the finest ingredients with a touch of springtime whimsy. The Easter spirit Eggstravaganza Pinata (Rs 1,200), Easter Morning Blueberry Tea Cake (Rs 400 for 250 gm), Speckled Eggs (Rs 400 for six pieces), Easter Basket Cake (Rs 400 for 200 gm), Cupcake Bunch (Rs 480 for pack of four), and Easter Euphoria Hamper (Rs 1,500) – make for perfect gift options.

When: Till April 1

Where: Across all Love & Cheesecake outlets in Mumbai, Delhi and Pune

Easter Day Out

Embark on an adventure of joy and imagination at Easter Day Out. Gather your little ones and dive into a day brimming with excitement, creativity, and delicious delights. Unleash your inner artist with activities like egg painting, headband making, card making, and animal mask painting. Indulge your taste buds with a delectable assortment of treats, from fluffy candy floss to buttery popcorn and creamy ice creams. This is for age groups three to 12 years, you can bring your pets along too.

When: March 31

Where: Jio World Drive, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Easter Elixirs

Indulge in Easter cocktails like Easter Bunny Martini, which is a tantalising mix of 30ml vodka, 30ml Kahlua, and 30ml Baileys, blended with cream and chocolate. Served in a chic Martini glass, adorned with chocolate dust and a charming Easter bunny! Don't miss out on their Hoppy Easter Bunny: 60ml vodka, 30ml raspberry, 30ml vanilla, finished with cream and white chocolate, served in a fishbowl glass. Garnished with green sprinkles and jelly beans for that extra festive flair. Hop on over and sip on these delightful concoctions, available exclusively for the Easter season at Butterfly High.

Where: Butterfly High at Lower Parel, BKC, Oshiwara, Vikhroli, & Thane

Cookie decoration

Get ready to unleash your creativity as we provide the cookies and all the decorating essentials right at your table. Whether you are a pro at cookie decorating or trying it for the first time, their Easter Bunny cookies will surely bring out the artist in you. This fun and interactive event is perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking to add a touch of Easter magic to their celebration.

When: March 31

Where: Across all Smoke House Deli outlet

Exquisite Easter Lunch

Step into a Culinary Journey this Easter Long Weekend at L&S Bistro. Indulge in a celebration of flavours with our curated Easter lunch menu, featuring seasonal delights and traditional classics. From refreshing starters to decadent desserts, every dish is crafted to delight your taste buds.

When: March 31

Where: L&S Bistro, Intercontinental, Marine Drive, Mumbai