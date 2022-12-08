Mumbai: Third edition of art and design show brings craftsmen from across the country

The third edition of AD Design Show in association with Asian Paints brings a stellar line-up of art events at Jio World Centre in BKC. The three-day art expo is scheduled to take place from December 16 to 18. Expect to watch master karigars working on their craft, a design exhibition with 75 photographs and objects that speak of the history, and the showcase of true depth and beauty of modern design in India through many artworks.

Divided into three segments, the expo is set to explore an inward gaze in to post-independence art, design, textiles and architecture of India. To India Gaze, a segment on creative designs is a curation of 75 objects and photographs that piece together the history of art, design, and architecture in India post 1947. From Le Corbusier’s Chandigarh to Monika Correa’s textiles, and Dashrath Patel’s lacquerware, and other stellar contemporary makers’ works will be at display.

The event will see an extensive session on architecture and design by internationally acclaimed lighting designer, Michael Anastassiades in conversation with Bijoy Jain; Pinakin Patel and Ashiesh Shah to talk about the late designer Dasrath Patel and his contribution to India’s design narrative, as well as their own contemporary practices in changing times. The line-up includes many more noted designers.

The third segment will see local craftsmen presenting their art work. Supported by JSW there will be a special interactive pavilion dedicated to five handmade crafts and innovation, where artisans will give form to objects, engage in a dialogue with the live audience.

Where: Jio World Centre, BKC

When: December 16-18

Tickets: INR 250 onwards

