Mumbai: Five awesome things to do this weekend without spending a rupee

Start your day with a stunning view of sunrise at Juhu beach

Located in Mumbai's suburbs, Juhu Beach is one of Mumbai's biggest and most famous beaches. The six kilometer long beach is boarded on the south by the Arab Sea and offers a stunning view of sunrise. You can also It is 6 km long and is bordered on the south by the Arab Sea. The beach is crowded throughout the evenings, so we recommend you to visit the place in the morning and take a pleasant walk. If you are lucky, you may spot a celebrity as well. In the morning you can try healthy soups and salads along with fresh juice and coconut water. You can also experience horse riding, camel drive, jogging and biking on the Juhu beach along with the food path. Even one can indulge in yoga sessions on the beach.

Where: Juhu Tara Road, Juhu

When: 12 am to 12 am

Price: No entry fee

Visit the celebrity-favourite spot Siddhivinayak Temple

Devoted to Lord Ganesha, the temple is renowned among Mumbaikars by names such as 'Navasacha Ganapati or Navasala Pavanara Ganapati. There is a Ganesha idol made from a single black stone and it is one of the famous and must to do things in Mumbai. With the trunk on the right, it is 2 feet 6 inches elevated and 2 feet broad. The temple receives huge amount from the devotees including famouse film stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Ekta Kapoor among many others.

Where: SK Bole Marg, Prabhadevi

When: 5.30 am to 10 pm

Price: No entry fee

Enjoy soulful Qawwali session at Haji Ali Dargah

Haji Ali Dargah is one of Mumbai's most prominent religious landmarks with the background of the endless Arabian sea. The Dargah has a lovely marble courtyard in the Indo-Islamic architectural style, where the primary shrine is located and it is so pleasant to the eyes as an architectural marvel in Mumbai. The walk to the Durgah through the sea is pleasant and you much experience it. If you are going on Sunday, sit with the Sufi qawwals who will be singing soulful qawwali, which is sure to make your day.

Where: Dargah Road, Haji Ali

When: 6 am to 10 pm.

Price: No entry fee

Get mesmerised with the beauty of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

One of the most iconic things to do in Mumbai is to visit Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. This impressive, exuberant and crowded train station is the most elaborate Gothic building in the city. One of the extensions from the colonial era, the place is nothing less than a historic monument with wooden carvings, admirable iron and brass work donned around the place and much more. If you are visiting the place at night, you will see the building dressed in colourful lights boasting the city's glory of hundreds of years.

Where: Dr Dadabhai Naoroji Road, Dhobi Talao

When: Open 24 hours

Price: No entry fee

Enjoy the sunset at Bandstand and enjoy local bhelpuri

Bandra Bandstand or Bandstand Promenade is the popular promenade in the suburbs of the city. It has a joggers' strip and a park making it quite a popular hangout spot. Sit at the promenade and enjoy the beauty of this place that boasts a beautiful seaside alongside the city's stunning skyline. You will be tempted to buy street snacks from the hawkers, we recommend to go for bhelpuri while you enjoy the sunset back-facing Shah Rukh Khan's residence. If you are visiting there this weekend, check out the amphitheatre, which is hosting a The Steps Bandra Festival. There's a Christmas Mela on December 10.

Where: Mount Mary, Bandra West

When: Open 24 hours

Price: No entry fee

