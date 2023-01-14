Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Health tips to keep in mind before participating in the race | Tata Marathon

The 18th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon is going to be held after a break of two years due to the pandemic. International runners, professional athletes and enthusiastic citizens, and women sarpanchs will be participating in the 'Dream Run' on Jan 15 in Mumbai. The Indian men's and women's full marathon winners will be awarded with ₹ 5,00,000 each.

Keeping in view with the marathon, which will be held on Sunday, January 15 in Mumbai , Free Press Journal spoke to Savio D’souza, an ex-Indian national marathon champion and now a coach to the group called Savio Stars. We spoke to him about precautions, exercise, diet before marathon, ways to keep yourself hydrated during the marathon, and everything you need to keep in mind while running.

What to eat the night before Marathon?

Coach Savio said, “Don’t make any drastic change in food, eat what you are used to. Hydrate yourself well and drink 2-3 glasses of electrolyte a day before, to retain enough water and salts in the body."

Things to carry for Marathon

“Drink a glass or two of water before marathon. Carry fruits like banana, apple, dates, chocolates which you can eat 45 mins before the race and also in between the race to keep your mouth hydrated. Prefer banana as it is easy to digest and contains more calories. Carry a small water bottle to the starting line,” Savio said.

Exercises one should do before Marathon

He said, “Just do light stretching exercises, don’t overdo it, you will get tired and you need energy to run a marathon.”

Precautions to be taken while running a marathon

“When you start the race, there will be 1000 runners who will be running with you; so go with the flow and be slow at the start. Increase pace gradually when you get more open space. Don’t run in a new pair of shoes as it can cause blisters to develop; so always prefer shoes that you are used to, in which you have already practiced. Make sure to tie your shoelaces properly. To avoid chafing in between the thighs and armpit; apply vaseline before the race to avoid friction,” advised Savio.

How to prevent a heart attack while running a marathon?

“Heart attacks are not caused due to running, there are many underlying causes. They are caused due to lifestyle and stress. If you consume alcohol a day before the marathon, party till late night and don’t sleep well, or if you are sick and run a marathon, it will take a toll on your body. People who are underprepared for running a marathon and have not been exposed to running for a long time can overburden their heart and body if they suddenly start running a marathon. If you practice running regularly and systematically, your body becomes used to it and you don’t need to worry about anything then,” he said.

What to do if one experiences cramps while running a marathon?

“If your lower back is tight, you may experience cramps. Just ice the affected area, use pain relief spray, volunteers will be there to help you. If you run very fast and have not practiced enough, then just judge your pace and enjoy the race and the atmosphere. You will get calf cramps if you are not hydrated enough and you can get stomach cramps if you ate something close to running or ate more or even if you didn’t pass stool properly that morning. Use your fingers and press your stomach and relax your shoulders,” suggested coach Savio.

How much water to consume during and after a marathon?

“During the marathon, for every 2 kms, just sip small quantities of water, don’t let your mouth dry. Don't drink too much water at the end. After the marathon, hydrate yourself well, relax, and don't consume hard drinks and liquor. Consume juices and fruit which will hydrate you and help to regain energy,” said coach Savio.