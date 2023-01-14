Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Click here for diverted routes, alternate arrangements in city

Tata Mumbai Marathon |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory in view of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023, which is to be held on Sunday. In order to avoid traffic disruptions and make way for runners, the traffic will be diverted and subsequently, alternate arrangements are to be made across South and Central Mumbai.

There are almost 73 routes that will fall under 'No Entry' zones, including MG Road, KB Patil Marg, Hajarimahal Somani Marg, Veer Nariman Road, Anandilal Podar Chowk, Madam Cama Road, Purshottam Thakurdas Road, Charanjeet Das Marg, D Sukadwala Road, Cooprage Road, M/K Road, J Tata Road, NS Road, HT Parikh Marg, SVP Road, Walkeshwar Road, Babunath Marg, Pandita Rambai Marg (south-bound), Huges Road, Gopalrao Deshmukh Marg, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Madan Mohan Malviya Road, Dr AB Road, Khan Abdul Gafar Khan, Thadani Road, Sanghi Road, BJ Kher Road, Sir Pochkhanwala Road, Golfadevi Lane, Worli Koliwada, Sasmira Road, Dr Annie Basent Road, Cadle Road, Mori Road, KC Road, SV Road, Western Express Highway, Kala Nagar Junction, Family Court Flyover, etc.

Specific parking zones are designated for people at Br Rajani Patel Marg, SVP Road, CR2/Inox Mall, Outside Vidhanbhavan, Bellard Pier, Vinay K Shah Marg, BMC Pay and Park Alta Mount Road, Akruthi Building, BD Road and Keshav Rao Khade Marg.

The alternate routes from south to north, airport and suburbs are Shahid Bhagat Singh Road to reach Chembur, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, Girgaum, Gaondevi, Tardevv, Thane, and Malabar Hill. Malabar Hill Nepeansea Road, Appasaheb Marathe Road, LJ Road, Gen Arunkumar Vaidya Road, Senapati Bapat Road and Sion-Mahim Link Road, which is an alternate to Kherwadi fly-over bridge.

The said restrictions and diversions will be applicable on Sunday, from 3.00 hours to 13:15 hours.