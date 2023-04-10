Mumbai: These two SOBO sisters are redefining traditional Indian music with The Sound Space

Many parents wonder about the need for music lessons for their children. And for good reasons, since music is a determining factor in the cognitive and emotional development of your children. Besides, music therapy is one of the best treatments for children as well as older individuals. In Mumbai, The Sound Space — a modern-age music space which is redefining traditional Indian music in the education, healthcare, and corporate sector through innovative programs, workshops and welfare initiatives — is progressing to help give kids a taste for the fourth art by means of specially curated classes, which are organised at their doorsteps.

The Sound Space was founded by two sisters from South Mumbai, Vishala and Kamakshi Khanna to promote Indian music among young people. “We felt that every child that we can reach out to should have music in their life. That was the initial idea behind making The Sound Space a reality to bring music and sound into as many lives as we can,” says Vishala, the founder of The Sound Space.

Recently, The Sound Space organised their annual music show, Divy - an ode to Lata Mangeshkar, bringing more than 80 of their students to perform songs of the legendary singer at YB Chavan Auditorium in Nariman Point.

Music on their mind

Started in 2010 with the idea of making music more accessible to everyone, Vishala and Kamakshi intend to introduce music as a best friend in every child's life. “Music helps and supports you at every stage of your life,” says Kamakshi. Interestingly, the two are also breaking the popular idea of having a physical space to teach music.

Their driving force is to make music more relevant to the younger generation by making it more fun, appealing and accessible to all. “We don't have a space of our own. For us, bringing Indian music out was important. We studied with very fascinating gurus but in a very traditional set-up. We wanted to make it a more open space where we can impart more in less time and make it more relevant to people for a longer time where everyone gets to learn music regardless of their background,” says Kamakshi.

Indeed, music education is often reputed to be expensive and reserved for the wealthy elite. As a result, less privileged families often think that their children are not eligible. The Sound Space hopes to counter this perception with a new version of its door-to-door music education for all. “We both owe that to our parents and teachers. My father as a musician introduced us to music and as individuals, my parents have been socially very aware. We have been blessed to have fantastic gurus who not only taught us music but also the way to think and live,” says Vishala.

Music on wheels

Vishard in Music from Lucknow University, the sister duo believe that not having a space is their strength. “Because we bring music to you. You don't have to travel anywhere to get the music. So your excuse is reduced,” insists Vishala and shares that their team of trainers go to small wards and NGOs to teach music and soon there will be a specially kitted out bus from next month.

"That will be the classroom for us. We have got permission from some of the wards in Mumbai to go into their interiors and have children come on board for a weekly class. Still, that place will be the one to go from place to place. We will still not be restricted by geography,” states Kamakshi, who holds a graduate degree in Psychology from Jai Hind College. Vishala too is a graduate of Psychology which she says helps her curate music therapies for specially-abled children.

A mix bag of talent

So far, the sisters have taught about 10,000 children in the past 13 years across the city with several teachers onboard. The two have evolved in their training methods as well as keeping them more updated with time. “The brains are evolving so quickly. It's amazing to keep updating your own teaching skills and keep learning from students and how you make your work more relevant and current and attention-grabbing,” says Vishala. “Online teaching has taught us to be more dynamic and more current to get attention from younger students. You have to be updated all the time but that's a great learning experience,” Kamakshi adds.

As of now, Vishala and Kamakshi are working towards launching The Sound Space on Wheels next month. Vishala shares they are working towards arranging more funds to make it an India-centric activity and not restrict it to the city. “Finance is the main challenge. Raising funds is not something we are good with. We have wonderful supporters but that isn't our strong suit. We want to take this countrywide,” says Vishala and Kamakshi adds that music is not included in essential needs for children. “People think of education, sanitation, and other things as important for children. And in all of this art takes a backseat. Through COVID-19 we realised that art can really save lives. It really helps you so it is important,” says Kamakshi in conclusion.