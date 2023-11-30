Mumbai: The Newly Opened Ribbon Room Bar & Tequileria In Juhu Is A Perfect Place To Rekindle Your Romance With Food And Tequila

Juhu's newly opened spot, The Ribbon Room Bar & Tequileria is a vibrant and contemporary restaurant and pub located in the plush locality of the city. The up-and-coming restaurant is located inside the Hotel Sea Princess and has a beautiful sea-facing seating area for that unwinding experience.

The ambience at the place is vibrant, energetic, and stylishly modern with a touch of the city's nightlife. The sprawling diner spread across two floors boasts a spacious interior, comfortable seating, and contemporary decor with elegant wood and leather texture exuding suave grandeur. Artistic imagery on the ceiling is complemented by the meticulously designed walls sending out opulence into all corners making it a perfect blend of classic old-world and new-age glamour. If you are an admirer of sunsets, The Ribbon Room is a place for you.

One of the most impressive corners of this restaurant is their Tequileria section. The decadent decoction of liquors includes the finest of tequilas and mezcals from around the globe. The highlight of the space is the vibrant agave-focused bar that redefines the magic of rare drinks. From the dense notes of mezcal to the original profile of tequila, the diner offers your choice of poison in a comprehensive range to meet your drinking palette.

After we explored this huge space, we settled for a quiet corner on the base floor. Our drinks arrived in no time. We chose Citrus Spell and a guava-based mocktail that the mixologist obliged us to curate to meet our drinking taste. With the first sip of fresh grapefruit and orange spritzer, we knew it was time for a big surprise with their food. We didn't wait any longer and ordered Nori fries which came in a huge portion with miso butter on the side. Unlike regular fries, Nori fries were different because of the furikake seasoning and the Japanese dip. Gomae Salad came next and honestly, with the first look, we were disappointed. The platter didn't look anything close to a salad. But, there was no compromise on the taste part. The perfectly blended spinach with sesame seasoning was very light and delicious.

We surely had more space for appetisers, so we went ahead with Spicy Mock Meat. The smoothly blended pea meat mixed with broccoli, and celery were heavenly. The broccoli taste lingered in our mouths after the whole plate we devoured. Meanwhile, the chef also served us specially curated Dim Sums, which were the highlight of our meal. The soft, fluffy, dumplings were a delight to dig into, especially when paired with the roasted chilli sauce.

We took a break from eating and drank our mocktails. Returning to food, next was Edamame Truffle Rice in Burnt Garlic Sauce. The thick garlic sauce with mild green chilli flavour made for a heavenly combination. The crisp taro roots were tender and soft. Those who love chicken and prawns can have a variety of options. The deliciously tender chicken gives the dish sweet and savoury flavours. There are also a host of options in shrimp and tuna for a non-vegetarian's delight.

To round off our meal was the piece of Truffle Oil NY Style Cheesecake. Unlike any we have tasted before, the chantilly cream, and vanilla bean on the base of a lot of cheese, topped with fresh berries made it a delectable combination that cannot be missed.

Price: Rs 2,500 + for two