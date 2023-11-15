Mumbai: The Newly Opened Que Sera Sera In Andheri Ups The Ante On Exciting Italian And Mediterranean Menu

Although the pandemic momentarily halted the vibrant culture of dining out, Mumbai has emerged as an even more thriving hub, garnering admiration for its opening of new restaurants, and breweries. Adding enthusiasm to its dining culture. Adding to it, the city recently saw the grand opening of Que Sera Sera restaurant at Andheri. The place had already been the chatter of the town for its celebrity guests and the owner Addite Malik of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki fame.

We indulged in a delightful dining experience over a weekend at the expansive 50-seater establishment, witnessing a vibrant atmosphere that brimmed with youthful energy. A month into its opening the diner was buzzing with guests including some TV celebrities. The restaurant's interiors transport you to Italy with charming outdoor seating and a cave-style tavern indoors. Designed by Spiro Spero, the 1,800 sq ft space mirrors the lively spirit of Italian pizzas outdoors and opens to an old rustic cave-styled bungalow that exudes an air of mystery and antiquity.

The bougainvillea plants with a bamboo trellis at the door sets the mood for Mediterranean adventure. The Kota stone flooring with cast iron furniture gives the décor a natural and earthy look. But what caught our attention was the pendant lights overhead brimming the perfect setting for an Instagram picture. The interior is complemented with old frames and artefacts weaving together a narrative of wanderlust and cultural exploration.

Scintillating Salad

Amidst the clinking of glasses and lively conversation, our first dish arrived – Waldorf Salad featuring a combination of fresh California grapes, green apple, red apple, celery, walnuts, lettuce, parsley, and pomegranate topped with white balsamic. We loved the dressing and the presentation of the salad. Served chill, the salad was a harmonious blend of sweet, savoury, and nutty flavours, creating a refreshing and satisfying taste. We highly recommend this palate-pleasing salad for those seeking a refreshing and flavourful start.

We continued with Avocado Hummus which came with chipotle-dusted pita. We paired our appetizers with a refreshing summer drink, Dream of Summer made with cucumber wheels, basil leaves and syrup with a hint of lime soda, and a mocktail, Pommi's Passion, a combination of passion fruit, lime juice and pomegranate juice. We liked the tingling sensation of the pomegranate drink that awakened our taste buds, though the cucumber one was not up to our expectations.

The irresistible avocado hummus was delicious. Adorned with a velvety coat of vibrant avocado and cilantro taste notes, the hummus with cream crust of pita became our favourite, even before with tried other dishes. We also munched some Cauliflower Scallops which came with crispy parsley, green peas, and red amrathan.

For non-vegetarians, the tantalising Piri Piri Praws served with milk sesame bun, and fried Calamari is a must. Served with tartar sauce and chilli on the side, the dish, we learn, is one of their best sellers.

Pretty Pastas

Eager to savour more gastronomic treasures, we opted for the Exotic Veggies Cannelloni for our main course. These delectable dishes appeared just like their name, exotic. With a combination of veggies broccoli, zucchini, asparagus, and basil topped with lots of cheddar and parmesan. With a mere dip into the baked dish, irresistible flavours unfolded, leaving us yearning for more.

We continued our pasta craving by opting for Penne Alfredo. These little treasures dipped in red alfredo and cooked to perfection, revealed a delectable mosaic of smoothness. The veggies sans mushroom along with a medley of aromatic spices elevated our epicurean dine-in experience.

Non-vegetarians can pick from Lobster Thermidor, Cajun Spiced Grilled Half Chicken, Lamb Chop, or Spaghetti combination in meat and chicken. Two of their most-served dishes from the Pasta menu are handmade Ravioli Chicken Slow and Fennel Chicken Legs.

We signed off by going for a slice of Italy with Tiramisu which came with mascarpone cream and coffee sauce. We loved the dressing and experimental presentation of the desert. The mood-enhancing dessert with a creamy texture left us on a wholesome note.

Price: Rs 2,000 + for two.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)