Mumbai Tango Marathon Starts Today, From September 1 |

Tango, a dance form originated in Argentina and Uruguay in the 19th century. Initially, it was exclusively performed to entertain the upper class but has since evolved significantly, thanks to Argentine tango pioneers like Gustavo Naveira and Fabian Salas.

In India, Mumbai-based Tango dance teachers Kruti Gandhi and Ajinkya Deshpande are playing a pivotal role in carrying forward the tango tradition. They believe that tango is still in its early stages in India and has a lot more potential to offer.

Kruti Gandhi and Ajinkya Deshpande are organizing the Mumbai Tango Marathon in an effort to generate excitement around the Argentinian dance style.

During this eight-hour dance session, more than 120 individuals, both beginners and experts hailing from various parts of the country, will come together to dance to the melodious tunes of Spanish music as a tribute to this dance form.

This event promises an extraordinary celebration of Tango artistry and is inclusive, welcoming participants of all skill levels. The primary aim of this event is to engage socially through Tango dancing and ensuring an enjoyable experience.

In true Mumbai fashion, the themes for this dance marathon are 'Page 3 Glamour' on September 1, 'Once Upon A Time In Bollywood' on September 2 where participants are encouraged to adhere to a dress code inspired by vintage Hindi film actors and 'Classic Tango' on September 3.

Additionally, there will be a heritage walk scheduled for Sunday, September 3, aimed at introducing participants from other cities to the essence of Mumbai's rich history and culture.

When: September 1-3, 4 pm to 12 am

Where: Malabari Hall, Seva Sadan, Gamdevi, Tardeo

Price: ₹2,500 onwards

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)