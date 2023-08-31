Mumbai: Kickstart Your September With A Bang! 5 Things To Do This Weekend | FPJ

Start this fresh month of September with a weekend filled with amazing activities- be it storytelling performances to art exhibitions. A unique music festival also, awaits your presence this weekend. How about enjoying South Indian delicacies and Vietnamese cuisine? Yes, you can enjoy all this during this weekend.

Take a look at the listicle:

Dastangoi- Storytelling

‘Dastangoi Gujarati’ is a 100-minute rendezvous directed by Pritesh Sodha which will combine the Gujarati language tradition and the expression and culture of Persian storytelling. It is the fusion of Gujarati Literature (stories) with Persian storytelling format. The storytellers include Alpana Buch, Mehul Buch, Hemang Vyas, Alpesh Dixit & Sejal Pondaa, and Ojas Rawal.

When: September 2, 4:45 pm

Where: The Royal Opera House, Charni Road (E)

Price: ₹299 onwards

South Side Story- The Ultimate South Indian Experience Festival

South Indian Experience Festival in Mumbai is going to make its presence felt with 6 enthralling live performances by talented and beloved artists from South India representing different genres such as rap, folk, rock, pop, etc. Sean Roldan & Friends, Thaikkudam Bridge, Arivu, Maalavika Sundar, Agam, & Aattam Kalasamithi & Thekkinkaadu Band are going to perform in the event.

South Indian delicacies would be a part of the fest and you also, get to witness stunning South Indian art forms including Kathakali, Pookalam, Nadaswaram and Kalaripayattu.

When: September 2, 12 pm onwards

Where: Richardson & Cruddas, Byculla

Price: ₹799 onwards

'Jo Dooba So Paar' Perfomance On The Life Of Ameer Khusrau

'Jo Dooba So Paar' delves into the persona of Ameer Khusrau and his bond with his mentor Nizamuddin Auliya, shedding light on their role in the origin of Qawwali. Through captivating narratives and anecdotes presented in the form of a dastaan, coupled with live Qawwali performances, the act presented by Manav Kaul and team will provide a glimpse into the core of Sufism and underscores the timeless significance of the message of love between individuals.

When: September 2-3, 7:30 pm

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra (W)

Price: ₹899 onwards

Art Exhibition- 'Spontaneous Order: An Unintended Coordination of Intentional Action'

Curator Wendy Amanda Coutinho puts together the solo exhibition of proficient artist - Anni Kumari titled as - 'Spontaneous Order: An Unintended Coordination of Intentional Action.' Anni Kumari's works explore the complexities of contemporary human relationships and their constant transmutation.

When: Ongoing from September 3 to September 21, 11 am to 7 pm. Preview on September 2, 6 to 9 pm

Where: Tao Art Gallery, Worli

Enjoy Authentic Vietnamese Food At Novotel Mumbai International Airport With Vietnamese Art Exhibition

You can enjoy Vietnamese cuisine with a celebration of art and culture. It promises to whisk your taste buds away to the vibrant streets of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

There would also, be live instrumental music inspired by Vietnam to complete the immersive ambience. There would also, be an exhibition of Vietnamese Art at The Asian Art House so that you can celebrate Vietnamese culture through an amalgamation of food, art and music.

When: Ongoing till September 2

Where: Food Exchange Mumbai Level: 1 at Novotel Mumbai International Airport

Price: ₹2295+ plus taxes (dinner only)

