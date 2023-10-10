Mumbai: Prithvi Theatre Will Remain Closed From October 10 To November 2 | Prithvi Theatre

Prithvi Theatre posted yesterday on October 9, on its Instagram account that it is going to remain closed from October 10 to November 2. It is a Mumbai's renowned theatres with a beautiful ambient cafe.

Prithvi Theatre is going to be renovated and that's why it will remain closed from October 10 to November 2. However, Prithvi cafe will remain open.

It was established by Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife, Jennifer Kapoor in memory of his father, Prithviraj Kapoor, and opened its doors in Juhu, Mumbai, in 1978. It is dedicated to the development and promotion of theatre and performing arts, catering to a discerning audience.

This iconic venue offers a diverse range of events, including daily shows (from 1pm to 9 pm, except Mondays), children's workshops, concerts, an annual Theatre Festival, and programs promoting language, poetry, international cinema, and performing arts. The theatre also, showcases plays in Hindi, English, Marathi, and Gujarati, as well as live music and dance performances.

Prithvi Bookshop | Prithvi

Prithvi Cafe | Pinterest

Visitors can explore the unique book collection at Prithvi Bookshop which offers literature books related to plays, theatre, and performing arts in Hindi, English, and Urdu.

Prithvi Cafe set amidst lush greenery and custom decor, offering a peaceful retreat in the heart of Mumbai, is renowned for its Irish Coffee, Cutting Chai, Sulemani Chai, and Kashmiri Kahva. The café also serves a variety of delicious snacks, drinks, and desserts and operates from 11 am to 10 pm every day.

Important rules for patrons include arriving early due to free seating, no re-entry once the show starts to avoid disturbing performers and fellow audience members, and keeping phones switched off to maintain a distraction-free environment.

Read Also Get Ready For Garba! Top Venues In Mumbai To Look For Celebrating Navratri Utsav 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)