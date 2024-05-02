Incorporate Chia Seeds In Your Summer Diet: Learn Its Healthy Benefits

By: Rahul M | May 02, 2024
Chia seeds are small black and white seeds from the Salvia hispanica L plant with high nutrients. The abundant nutrients in them have many health benefits for your body.
All images from Canva
These tiny seeds are rich in nutrients like fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, many micronutrients and much more that promote good health.
Apart from being rich in nutrients, Chia Seeds are loaded with antioxidants. Chlorogenic acid, myricetin, caffeic acid and various antioxidant properties are there.
Due to its high content of fibre and protein, it may promote weight loss. You can consume it with water or any snack dish.
Chia Seeds are rich in omega-3s and fibre, which may reduce the risk of heart disease. More studies are yet to confirm its effect on the heart.
The tiny seeds can improve your bone health. Studies suggest that nutrients in Chai Seeds can maintain bone mineral density which helps strengthen bones.
Chia seeds can be easily incorporated into your healthy diet. Consume it just by mixing in water, making chia pudding or sprinkling on your dishes.