Mumbai Pop-up alert: City to get its sustainable fashion fix at Nook in Bandra West

It's pop-up season and every week seems to bring a brand new fashion and lifestyle pop-up aimed at enthralling our shopaholics in Mumbai. This week, The Curators Den brings sustainable fashion themed shopping extravaganza The Organic Edit at NOOK in Bandra is set to celebrate new local labels. With over 40+ brands being showcased including apparels, jewellery, food, accessories, skincare, décor, and much more, this one day fiesta will have something for everyone.

Organised by Manjari Agarwal and Paridhi Jain, founders of The Curators Den, the event is set to welcome new labels with only organic products specially curated for discerning consumers. Expect accessories from prominent Lakmé Fashion Week designers and sustainable jewellery with captivating designs.

From comfortable sleepwear or organic and soft bedding for homes, there are affordable luxurious bedsheets for purchase along with divine, environmentally friendly brands making soy wax candles and beautiful diffusers. There will also be beauty and skincare range from brands using age-old recipes from ancestors with wholesome ingredients. The organic edit will also showcases beautiful footwear from a sustainable peta-certified brands.

“We aim to curate & hand-pick fresh, unique, and luxurious experiences for a discerning audience who appreciate a fine lifestyle and conscious choices. Through these targeted exhibitions, pop-ups, or workshops — The Curators Den will curate and create a theme-based selection for targeted groups of audiences. We cut through the clutter & provide a bespoke shopping experience,” says Manjari Agarwal and Paridhi adds, “The Organic Edit will showcase a range of designers from across India that are doing sustainable fashion, with style options for each and every one.”

On April 20, At Nook, Bandra (W).