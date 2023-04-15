Mumbai: From Bridal Asia to Pink Almari, 5 upcoming pop-ups for bride-to-be's that cannot be missed

falguni shane peacock india

Getting married and worried about where you should shop? The answer is bridal exhibitions, a one-stop shop where bridal designers, footwear, jewellery and accessory labels come together to showcase their finest collections.

These bridal exhibitions will allow you to stay up-to-date, as well as introduce you to some fresh designs and designers for the wedding season

Check out these upcoming bridal exhibitions in Mumbai that you surely cannot miss.

Bridal Asia

From exquisite outfits to fine jewellery, Bridal Asia brings you everything a bride needs under one roof. Started in 1999, the brand is finally coming to India after having pop-up stores around the world, including London and Pakistan.

When: 12th & 13th August 2023

Where: Yet to be disclosed

Jewellery World Exhibition by Insignia Exhibitions & Events

Confused at what to wear at the wedding and how to use the accessories with outfits? Check out the premium jewellery collection at the Jewellery World Exhibition. From cutting-edge designs to heritage pieces, the exhibition offers some of the finest offerings for brides-to-be.

When: 21st – 23rd July 2023

Where: St . Regis, Mumbai

Pink Almari

Discover bridal collections from handpicked designers, fine jewellery, footwear, wedding gifts, and much more at the exhibition. For attending wedding or being a bride, this exhibition has got you covered.

When: 12th June – 13th June

Where: Blue Sea Catering and Banquets, Worli, Mumbai

Crescent Moon Exhibition

Looking to create a stellar bridal trousseau? Crescent Moon Exhibition will prove to be your one-stop solution for all your bridal wear problems. Whether you are looking for something to wear post your wedding or before, they have everything!

When: 1st August 2023

Where: Four Seasons, Worli, Mumbai

Divalicious

From celebrity clients to influencers, Divalicious is a favourite for all. From opulent lehengas to trendy pantsuits, this wedding and lifestyle exhibition has something for all!

When: 25th & 26th October

Where: NSCI Palace Halls, Worli

