 Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: Why This Auspicious Day Is Dedicated To Lord Shiva?
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026 |

Shukra Pradosh Vrat is a spiritual observance honouring Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, celebrated on the Trayodashi (13th) tithi of a Hindu lunar month. It is believed that observing Pradosh Vrat improves and strengthens financial conditions. On this day, Lord Shiva is worshipped with rituals in the evening during the auspicious time. When Trayodashi Tithi (Pradosh) falls on Friday, it is called Shukra Pradosh Vrat. Keep on reading to know more about this auspicious fast, rituals, and more.

About Shukra Pradosh Vrat

The word Pradosh means the twilight period, just before night, which is considered a powerful time for Lord Shiva worship. Keeping this fast is an excellent remedy to strengthen our Moon. On this day, devotees should also worship Goddess Parvati, who represents Nature.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: Date and time

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious day is observed on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 11:09 AM on Jan 30, 2026

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 08:25 AM on Jan 31, 2026

Day Pradosh Time - 06:09 PM to 08:38 PM

Pradosh Puja Muhurat - 06:09 PM to 08:38 PM

Spiritual benefits

Observing Shukra Pradosh Vrat is believed to remove past sins, grant mental peace, marital happiness, financial prosperity, and fulfill wishes. It is also said to bring success, prosperity, and protection against negative energies. It is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless devotees with their desired wishes.

