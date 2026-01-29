President Droupadi Murmu Hosts EU Leader For Grand Dinner At Rashtrapati Bhavan With Specially Curated Himalayan Menu; Know What's Inside | X @rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu hosted an elegant state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday in honour of European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who were the chief guests at India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations. The dinner stood out for its thoughtfully curated menu that celebrated India’s Himalayan culinary heritage.

The specially designed spread showcased regional ingredients and traditional cooking techniques from the Himalayan belt, including Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Northeast. The menu reflected Rashtrapati Bhavan’s continued effort to spotlight India’s diverse food traditions on the global stage.

TAKE A LOOK:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The meal began with flavourful starters such as jakhiya aloo paired with green tomato chutney, and jhangora ki kheer finished with meah loon and white chocolate. The soup course featured sunderkala thichoni, a buckwheat noodle preparation from Uttarakhand with Tibetan influences, adding warmth and depth to the experience.

Accompaniments included a yak cheese custard served with bhaang mathri, bichhu buti patta glazed with mustard and bottle gourd, and a comforting winter carrot kadhi. The main course highlighted prized Himalayan ingredients like guchhi (morels) and Solan mushrooms, paired with poppy seeds, burnt tomato sauce, and Himachali swarnu rice.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Desserts featured Himalayan ragi and Kashmiri apple cake topped with timru and sea buckthorn cream, coffee custard with dates and raw cacao, and Himalayan honey-dressed persimmon.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The menu was curated in collaboration with chefs Prateek Sadhu and Kamlesh Negi. The evening held added significance as it coincided with India and the European Union sealing a landmark free trade agreement. Adding to the cultural symbolism, Ursula von der Leyen’s choice of Indian cultural fashion ensembles during her visits further marked the blend of diplomacy & heritage.