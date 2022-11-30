Mumbai: Plays to watch out for in December |

Like to experience drama on stage, and wondering when and where to go to witness them, in this last month of the year in Mumbai; no need to scratch your head for it because we have an interesting curation of presentations that you could book them well in advance and mark the day in your calendar.

Shikhandi – The Story of the In-Betweens

Shikhandi – The Story of the In-Betweens

This is a comic, tongue-in-cheek retelling of the story of Shikhandi. Shikhandi is perhaps one of the earliest trans characters known in mythology. Shikhandi was meant to be born male to avenge an insult in her past life as Amba. But the bigger karmic game unfolds when she is reborn as female, raised as male, has a sex change on her wedding night, thanks to a Yaksha, and finally fulfils her destiny to be the cause of Bhishma’s death.

When: Friday, 2nd December - 7.30 pm & Sunday, 3rd December - 5.00 pm & 7.30 pm

Where: Venue Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Duration: English Play (with some Hindi - 90 mins)

Price: INR 944

Twelve Angry Jurors

Twelve Angry Jurors

The play, based on a film that was adapted from Reginald Rose’s teleplay at the time, begins with an eighteen-year-old boy from a slum who is on trial for the murder of his abusive father. A jury of twelve people is locked in the deliberation room to decide the fate of the young boy. All evidence is against the boy and a guilty verdict would send him to the electric chair. But the judgement must be unanimous.

When: Sunday, 4th December - 5.00 pm & 8.00 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Duration: English Play (90 mins with Interval)

Price: INR 500 onwards

OCD

OCD

OCD is a light comedy about a carefree young man and his over obsessed OCD suffering servant. A kind of role reversal where the servant is after a master’s life to keep things neat, clean and in order. And how in an effort to keep his master’s house in order the servant starts trying to cross boundaries and set his life in order by trying to control his relationship matters.

The play is a funny take on human eccentricities wherein every individual in this world has some or the other quirky habit but he or she feels that the other person is weird and anyone who does not adhere to majority norms is considered a freak.

When: Saturday, 10th December – 5.00 pm

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA

Duration: English and Hindi play (100 mins)

Price: INR 708

Balatkar Please Stop It

Balatkar Please Stop It

A theatre company decides to do a play on international woman’s day. The subject decided by the director creates discomfort among actors. The play evokes laughter at the hypocrisy. The play is a compelling watch for all, above 18.

When: Saturday, 10th December – 7.30 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Duration: Hindi play (120 mins)

Price: INR 500 onwards

