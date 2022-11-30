e-Paper Get App
Long wait is over as 'Festival at The Steps Bandra' is back this Dec 2022- Jan 2023 with fun activities

So, before you bid adieu to the year 2022, the 'Festival at the Steps Bandra' is back with its interesting cool activities including music, dance, art, games, open mic, film screenings and a lot more

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 04:33 PM IST
'Festival at The Steps Bandra'- Dec 2022- Jan 2023 |
Who could imagine a garbage dump in Bandra will be transformed into a cultural space? Today, it is known as St. Stephen's Steps. St Stephen's Steps was announced as the 'Place Design Winner' in the 'Great Places Awards 2021'- an international competition organised by The Environmental Design Research Association and Project for Public Spaces. St. Stephen’s Steps is an accessible, barrier-free, multi-use public space for gathering, performances and community events.

So, before you bid adieu to the year 2022, the Festival at the Steps Bandra is back with its interesting cool activities that you have been long waiting for. The festival has seen an average footfall in the past 3 years of 350-500 people per event. This year, there would be range of activities ranging which will include music, art, games, open mic, photo exhibitions, dance, film screenings and a whole host of meaningful workshops. You could also see artwork by mural artists on the walls of the Steps.

First day of Festival at the Steps is this weekend on 3rd December 2022, Saturday, 4pm onwards. The evening will include art stations, craft activities, Indie and folk and jazz musical events, dance events, whirling mandala, performances & workshops accompanied with live music.

Weekend highlights of the festival- this December:

Saturday, 3rd December: A Whirling Start from 4 pm to 8 pm

Friday, 9th December: All That Jazz with Alliance Francoise from 5.30 pm

Saturday, 10th December: Avataar Christmas Mela from 4.30 pm to 8 pm

Saturday, 17th December: Make Art, Make Music from 4.30 pm to 8 pm

Friday, 23rd December: A Little Bandra Christmas from 4.30 pm to 8 pm

Friday, 30th December: Twist & Sing into the New Year from 4.30 pm to 8 pm

Weekend highlights of the festival- this January:

Saturday, 7th January: Step into the Music from 4.30 pm to 8 pm

Saturday, 14th January: Come Together at the Steps from 4.30 pm to 8 pm

Saturday, 21st January: Rock and Dance from 4.30 pm to 8 pm

Saturday, 28th January: SNDT Art Baithak from 4.30 pm to 8 pm

Where: St. Stephen's Steps, 302, Mount Mary, Bandra West, Mumbai

When: 4 pm onwards, 3rd December, 2022 - 28th January, 2023

Cost: Free

