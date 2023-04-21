Mumbai: NGMA's exhibition Maharaja’s Treasure: Select Works of Art from the Famed Air India spotlights the oldest artworks by eminent artists

Artwork by K H Ara |

Over the period of eighty years, Air India meticulously put together an impressive art collection which was to showcase and celebrate Indian art and culture across the globe. And now it's the time when the National Gallery of Modern Art with Ministry of Culture is set to exhibit the work of the bygone era. Titled Maharaja’s Treasure: Select Works of Art from the Famed Air India collection, three-month-long exhibition will include paintings and sculptures of V. S. Gaitonde, B Prabha, M F Husain, G R Santosh, K H Ara, Pilloo Pochkhanawala, and Raghav Kaneria to name a few.

Traditional paintings such as Phad and Pichwai paintings of Rajasthan, Kalamkaris from Andhra Pradesh, Thanjavur gilded and glass paintings to exquisite array of textiles, jewellery and decorative art spread across the subcontinent will also have a space at the exhibition. The exhibition will consists of a thematic display of around 200 meticulously chosen artworks that Air India used to redefine the air travel in its own ‘maharaja’ style.

Artwork by S H Raza |

Artwork by P V Janakiram |

It is said that from its very inception, Air India always collected and promoted art from various artistic traditions of India. The main purpose of the art collection was to create an ambiance to lure the attention of the visitors towards the booking offices, lounges and pavilions giving a sense of awe of the grandeur of our country.

The Maharaja’s Treasure exhibition will begin with a glimpse of few iconic works from the collection by masters such as K. H. Ara, V. S. Gaitonde, N. S. Bendre, G. R. Santosh, Manu Parekh, B Prabha, M. F. Husain, Anjolie Ela Menon and B Vithal. An untitled canvas by V. S. Gaitonde from 1970, stands prominent, evoking a serene mood through the warm hues spread across the canvas. The highlight of this section is the famous ashtray designed by surrealist Salvadore Dali which is in the form of a sea shell with a serpent coiled around its rim and supported by elephant heads which on reverse becomes swans.

Artwork by G R Santosh |

Artwork by V S Gaitonde |

Proceeding to the next floor, brings to life, the various portrayals of women and their contributions to life and society. Arpana Caur’s canvas depicting a woman with a blue crescent moon on her head is a part of a larger composition titled, ‘Women Hold up Half the Sky’, showing women in construction sites, where the heavy vessel on her head takes the shape of the moon. Shanti Dave’s painting is an extension to the same theme. The section also dedicates a corner to the fisherwomen painted by B Prabha and A. A. Raiba.

Open window, another section at the gallery highlights various vignettes showing landscapes laden with huts, building, birds and people engaged in farming. Both the works of Anjolie Ela Menon mounted on window frames, titled ‘Nawab with Pigeon’ depict the little girl’s longing to break away from the patriarchy that holds her back inside the confines of age-old traditions represented by the figure of the Nawab. The second work titled, ‘Lady with kite’ represents the little girl’s desire to experiment with the possibilities that exist outside.

The vibrant canvases of Achuthan Kudallur and Laxman Shrestha bring forth the various shapes that do not confer to a particular identifiable object but takes one’s mind on a journey to infinite thoughts. The section proceeds to more fluid forms of the ‘Kalpavriksha’, tree of life, flanked by Hindu deities, Ganesh and Brahmaby S. G. Vasudev. The second half of this section is dedicated to landscapes which climaxes with the formidable mountains of Serbjeet Singh.

Artwork by N S Bendre |

Artwork by B Prabha |

B. PrabhaAnother section under the grand dome of the building brings to life, 15th century stone celestial musicians and a dancer, the iconic image of Shiva Nataraja and canvases depicting various musicians. The celebrations around Holi and Christmas, along with the procession on the day of Muharram, also form the theme of this section.

“After the grand response to our last month release of NGMA video anthem and Ricky Kej live concert at the iconic Gateway of India, we are now delighted to present ‘Maharaja’s Treasure’. It is our sincere endeavour to promote Art and revitalise cultural spaces in Mumbai. As part of Mumbai Kaustubh, we will continue to organise more such meaningfully curated creative engagements for wider and diverse set of audience in coming months,” says Nazneen Banu, Director, NGMA.

From April 27 to July 2