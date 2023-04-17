Mumbai-based artist Srushti Rao’s new art show exhibits paintings inspired by the dynamics of human relations

For centuries, art has been used as a prominent mean of communication. Whether it is expressing emotions, relations or putting forward the satirical expression concerning to social settings, artists have always expressed themselves vividly. Mumbai-based artist Srushti Rao's latest artwork is a response to the present state of precariousness and possible aesthetic solution.

Titled 'Visual Chronologies and Discursive Binaries', the week-long art exhibition at Nehru Art Gallery has works from three of the artist’s series — 'Transposed', 'A Chasm in Time' and 'Transcendence'. Through her work, Her work Srushti tries to explore the deeper meanings of belonging, emotional intelligence, and relationships.

The carefully constructed predominant optical illusionism in her artwork shows the painterly nuances with visual effects. Created using dexterous use of colors and their diminishing and increasing shades are interpolated with tangentially moving sharp lines of the dominant color. These slashes illuminate the area around making the artworks attractive. “I am keen to explore the relationship between time and space, and how those dictate human behavior. The abstraction of moments captivates me like the abbing and flowing of the sea waves. This interlocking relationship between them is particularly fascinating to me,” says Srushti.

She says her art practice has evolved with time and she has worked across themes, “but these two aspects are my favorite to work on,” says the artist. In her idea of expressing relationships between time and space, she offers in her paintings a polychronic idea that transcends time’s linearity and takes it to the malleability of time and cultural constructs.

Her artworks reveals painterly surfaces and the experiential takeaway respectively. Srushti’s paintings resort to the scientific methodology of optical effects and at the same time, she engages with the question of binaries and asks people to look beyond the binaries to see and enjoy life fully.

From April 25 to May 1

At Nehru Art Gallery, Worli