Mumbai: Maiz Mexican Kitchen Now At Phoenix Palladium In Lower Parel; Check Launch Offers & More

Maiz Mexican Kitchen, inspired by the vibrant flavours of Mexican food, would open its door to foodies in Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel. This would be the restaurant's first dine-in outlet after an experience of delivering their delicacies to homes. From January 6, 2024, the eatery will be serving foodies in Mumbai with fresh and authentic Californian Mexican food.

Cloud Kitchen embraces dine-in experience in 2024

Launched in 2017, Maiz has been a cloud kitchen till date. Attracting stupendous success and love from the city with its promising Mexican menu, the brand is set to embark on a new journey with its dine-in space in Mumbai. Enhancing Mumbai's culinary landscape and relishing the spirit of Mexican flavours to Mumbai, it offers a wide range of Mexican food options to one's delight.

What's on the Maiz Mexican Kitchen menu?

To satiate hunger pangs and soothe one's food cravings, Maiz Mexican Kitchen's menu includes classics like Loaded Nachos and Chipotle Paneer Burrito/Chipotle Chicken Burrito along with must-try dessert Churros with Chocolate sauce. Interestingly, the restaurant also offers Jain and Vegan options such as Fajita Jain tacos and Herbed Tofu quesadilla.

Check launch OFFER below

Being excited about the launch, the kitchen has announced an offer to treat customers on day 1. Calling it the biggest offer of the year, they posted, "Visit our dine-in outlet in Phoenix Palladium from 6th January, if you are one of the first 50 lucky customers you get 50% off for an entire year!"

Would cloud kitchens go away? No.

In addition to the dine-in, Maiz shall continue to operate in a cloud kitchen format with its presence across ten locations in the maximum city: Tardeo, Lower Parel, Bandra, BKC, Marol, Malad, Thane, Powai, Chembur, Andheri.

"The retail outlet serves as an extension of our commitment to transparency and quality, allowing patrons to connect with our culinary philosophy in a tangible way. This space provides customers with a glimpse into the meticulous process of preparing our food and offers insights into why our offerings are so exceptionally flavorful," said Founder and Culinary Visionary Veer Bhartiya.