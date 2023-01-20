Mumbai: Mainland China gets all new look and new menu at its Andheri outlet

Mainland China, one of Mumbai's most popular Chinese restaurants, has just undergone a massive revamp! The restaurant has been completely renovated, and now boasts a sleek and modern look. In addition to the new décor, the eatery has also introduced a brand new menu with a wide variety of mouth-watering dishes to choose from.

Whether you're craving dim sum, noodles, rice, or something else entirely, Mainland China's new menu has something for everyone. And of course, the restaurant's signature dishes – are still available.

The new, refreshed ambiance that Mainland China is comes with a touch of the young, contemporary along with the traditional essence of China. An evolved bar, for you to explore our innovative cocktails. The ambience, the music, the re-designed bar will uplift your senses and take you on an oriental odyssey.

Avik Chatterjee, Executive Director of Innovation said, "We believe this contemporary change is a remarkable milestone for Mainland China. After being the most beloved destination for over three decades, we're now all set to welcome a larger group of patrons, from all age groups because there is something for everyone. The food on the new menu is well-researched, curated, and explored for you to now explore. The classics that were loved by our patrons are also there. The cocktails are crafted into a unique experience in every glass. The ambiance is something that fits and celebrates all your moods and reasons to be here in Mainland China. To sum it up, Mainland China: Plates of good food & people full of stories. A culinary treat unlike any other."

Started back in 1993, Mainland China is known for serving authentic Chinese cuisine. In a bid to offer a unique experience the restaurant is now open for business.

