Mumbai: Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Is Back! Check Dates & Other Details

Mumbaikars, especially art enthusiasts wait for the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) organised by Kala Ghoda Arts Association and the festival is scheduled for January 20-28th, 2024. The fest is a vibrant celebration of arts, crafts, and creativity that showcases diverse artistic expressions and cultural heritage.

The iconic Kala Ghoda held in South Mumbai started with the objective of spreading arts awareness among people. The festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from Mumbai and beyond.

There are exhibitions, performances, and workshops spanning numerous artistic disciplines, including comedy, dance, film, food, literature, music, theatre, urban design, architecture, and visual arts. This year's festival too will feature renowned and new artists and performers and provide them a platform to showcase their creativity.

Performances

Music lovers can watch their favourite Indian classical legends like Hariprasad Chaurasia and Amjad Ali Khan, contemporary icons like Sonu Nigam and Farhan Akhtar. Dancers Mallika Sarabhai and Aditi Mangaldas, along with theatre stalwart Nadira Babbar, will be performing too.

The Kala Ghoda Association utilises the funds from the festival to restore and preserve heritage buildings and monuments in the area including Muljee Jetha Fountain, K.E. Synagogue, and Bomanjee Hormarjee Clock Tower, which have even earned UNESCO recognition for their historical significance.

You can visit India's most iconic arts festivals and be a part of it to enjoy the celebration of the power of art that cherish community engagement.

