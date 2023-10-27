 Mumbai: Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Is Back! Check Dates & Other Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMumbai: Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Is Back! Check Dates & Other Details

Mumbai: Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Is Back! Check Dates & Other Details

The fest is a vibrant celebration of arts, crafts, and creativity that showcases diverse artistic expressions and cultural heritage

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Is Back! Check Dates & Other Details |

Mumbaikars, especially art enthusiasts wait for the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) organised by Kala Ghoda Arts Association and the festival is scheduled for January 20-28th, 2024. The fest is a vibrant celebration of arts, crafts, and creativity that showcases diverse artistic expressions and cultural heritage.

The iconic Kala Ghoda held in South Mumbai started with the objective of spreading arts awareness among people. The festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from Mumbai and beyond.

There are exhibitions, performances, and workshops spanning numerous artistic disciplines, including comedy, dance, film, food, literature, music, theatre, urban design, architecture, and visual arts. This year's festival too will feature renowned and new artists and performers and provide them a platform to showcase their creativity.

Performances

Music lovers can watch their favourite Indian classical legends like Hariprasad Chaurasia and Amjad Ali Khan, contemporary icons like Sonu Nigam and Farhan Akhtar. Dancers Mallika Sarabhai and Aditi Mangaldas, along with theatre stalwart Nadira Babbar, will be performing too.

The Kala Ghoda Association utilises the funds from the festival to restore and preserve heritage buildings and monuments in the area including Muljee Jetha Fountain, K.E. Synagogue, and Bomanjee Hormarjee Clock Tower, which have even earned UNESCO recognition for their historical significance.

You can visit India's most iconic arts festivals and be a part of it to enjoy the celebration of the power of art that cherish community engagement.

Read Also
Mumbai: From Wine & Beer Festival To Kim Woojin's Concert; 5 Things To Do This Weekend
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Champagne Meets Food: 7 Best Combinations With The Sparkling Wine

Champagne Meets Food: 7 Best Combinations With The Sparkling Wine

Mumbai: Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Is Back! Check Dates & Other Details

Mumbai: Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Is Back! Check Dates & Other Details

Diwali 2023: 10 Famous Local Markets In Mumbai For Diwali Shopping

Diwali 2023: 10 Famous Local Markets In Mumbai For Diwali Shopping

Halloween 2023: Planning A Low-Key Celebration At Home? WATCH These Movies For A Scary Evening

Halloween 2023: Planning A Low-Key Celebration At Home? WATCH These Movies For A Scary Evening

6 Champagne Cocktails You Must Try On Global Champagne Day 2023

6 Champagne Cocktails You Must Try On Global Champagne Day 2023