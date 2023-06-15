Mumbai: K Pop Artist Aoora To Perform In The City; Here Are The Dates And Venue

If you are a K-pop lover, then here's the good news for you. One of the famous K-Pop artist Aoora will be performing live in the city this Saturday. Known for his electrifying performances and captivating music, Aoora has a unique musical style and dynamic stage presence has earned him millions of fans across the globe. The artist will be performing on June 17 at Oberoi Mall in Goregaon.

The event is scheduled between 12 pm to 4.30 pm and the South Korean star will also be engaging with fans in an interactive session apart from him much anticipated performance. Park Min-jun aka Aoora recently won hears of the Indian audience with his K-pop version of late musician Bappi Lahiri's cult classic 'Jimmy Jimmy' from the 1882 film Disco Dancer starring Mithun Chakraborty.

The singer also gave it K-pop style to Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's song 'Tere Pyaar Main' from 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'. For his Mumbai performance, he is expected to thrill the audience with three hit songs.

When: June 17. 12 pm to 4.30 pm

Where: Oberoi Mall, Goregaon

Entry Free