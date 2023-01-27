Mumbai: Internationally acclaimed comedian Tape Face aka Sam Wills to perform in the city with three back-to-back shows

Award-winning comedian Tape Face, aka Sam Wills is on his first-ever multi-city India tour that is being presented and produced by AGP World.

As part of his debut trek that kickstarts in January 2023 and runs across two weeks, he so far, has performed in Pune and Bengaluru and will be in Mumbai for three shows before he heads to Kolkata next week. Sam will be doing three shows in the city starting from January 28, 29 and February 3.

“I’m beyond excited to make my debut in India! And cannot wait to bring a show I am very proud of as part of my on-going world tour. Las Vegas is coming to India, and I am lost for words,” said Sam Wills, who emerged as a modern-day silent comic star as Tape Face from New Zealand and was formerly known as the boy with tape on his face. Sam made his Las Vegas debut in 2016 and reached the America’s Got Talent finals and completed a sold-out 52-date UK tour.

Drawing inspiration from sources like silent film, magic, puppetry and circus acts, he has created a unique and critically acclaimed show that has gained in popularity since his television appearance. Simon Cowell even pinned him as a modern Charlie Chaplin and he persuaded Mel B to wear a toilet seat on her head live on American TV in front of an audience of over 14 million!

He won over the judges and audience of America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent: Champions without saying a single word. Now, you can witness his physically hilarious show in India! This spectacular and inventive show is entertaining for the whole family.

Through simple, clever and charming humour aimed at satisfying that hunger, Tape Face has created one of the most accessible and enjoyable shows the world has ever seen. Stand-up with no talking – drama with no acting, Tape Face is a character with universal appeal. culture. “You’ll laugh, you’ll scream and ultimately end up like Tape Face – lost for words,” says the comic.

On January 28, 29 and February 3

Tickets: Rs 500 onwards on bookmyshow.com

