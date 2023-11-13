Mumbai Gig Guide: From Ronan Keating To B Praak; Here Are Our Top Picks For The Week

Ronan Keating Live

Its not very often that you get a chance to witness the popular Irish pop singer Ronan Keating perform live. Keating, who has been a household name for over three decades, is known for hits like 'When You Say Nothing At All' and 'If Tomorrow Never Comes'. Get ready to hear Keating sing his and the hits of Boyzone.

When: November 17, 6 pm

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City

Entry: INR 999 onwards

The Classic Sufi Concert

Experience Sufi night like never before as legendary sitarist Ustad Shujaat Khan is all set to perform in Mumbai. Khan will be presenting some unforgettable numbers from the treasure of Sufi music and his rendition of famous Ghazals with a contemporary presentation.

When: November 18, 7:29 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 1,500 onwards

B Praak`s Believer India Tour

If your obsessed with songs like 'Teri Mitti', 'Ranjha', and 'Filhaal', then we have news for you! Experience soul-stirring melodies like never before as B Praak is all set to perform in Mumbai under his 'Believer India Tour'. The popular singer will be performing his chart-topping hits that have touched millions of hearts.

When: November 18, 6 pm

Where: Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium, Worli

Entry: INR 499 onwards

Namak Ishq Ka by Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj

The dynamic couple, Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj, will be performing together for the first time ever for a very unique concept. Both artists will perform to the tunes of Bollywood, Ghazal, and Sufi. The unique event also aims to aid the Parents Associations Thalassemic Unit Trust, where the proceeds will go to the thalassemic children.

When: November 17, 7 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

Entry: INR 300 onwards

Ranjit Barot and Contraband

Brace yourself for this extraordinary sonic journey as ace percussionist Ranjit Barot is back with a power-packed presentation that merges electronic jazz, funk, soul, and more musical traditions into one seamless narrative. He will be accompanied by Nastya Saraswati (violin, cello & vocals), Mark Hartsuch (saxophones & trumpet), Avishek Dey (bass) and Arka Chakaraborty (keyboard) for this unforgettable evening.

When: November 18, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Gener8 Experience with Nina Kraviz

Get ready to rule the dance floor, as Underground Queen Nina Kraviz is all set to perform live in Mumbai. The visitors will get to experience a never-seen-before experience with lights, lasers, and unparalleled sound & production. So, what are you waiting for? Book your tickets now to enjoy the unprecedented event.

When: November 16, 4 pm

Where: Hall 7 Bombay Exhibition Center, NESCO Goregaon

Entry: INR 1,499 onwards

