Mumbai Gig Guide: From Mame Khan's Folk Orchestra To Dj Aqeel; Here Are Our Top Picks For The Diwali Week

The Folk Orchestra of Rajasthan by Mame Khan

Get ready to witness folk music like never before as renowned folk artist Mame Khan and 50 of the most gifted Rajasthani folk artists bring this one-of-a-kind folk orchestra to the city. Khan will be paying tribute to the musical legacy of their home state and their culturally rich roots.

When: November 10, 7:30 pm

Where: Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 800 onwards

Pre-Diwali Bash: Dj Aqeel

Start your Diwali weekend with a bang, as popular DJ Aqeel is all set to perform live with his Bollywood and EDM hits all night long. Make sure to attend the pre-diwali bash with your friends and family before you start your festive holidays.

When: November 10, 9 pm

Where: Club Illusions, Andheri

Entry: INR 1,000 onwards

Alexandre Herer Nunataq ft. BC Manjunath & Manmeet

Music for a change! Nunataq, the indie collective led by Alexandre Herer, brings a unique and compelling musical perspective to the urgent issue of climate change. The collective's upcoming performance, which features fellow French musicians Pierre Mangeard and Gael Petrina, along with mridangam master BC Manjunath and India's pioneering artist Manmeet Kaur, promises to be a mesmerizing fusion of styles, genres, and perspectives, making it an artistic testament to the pressing issues of our time.

When: November 11, 7:30 pm

Where: The Cube, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre ( NMACC)

Entry: INR 250 onwards

Whrikk live at Kitty Su

Get ready to dance the night away with experimental techno as Whrikk is all set to perform live in the city, alongside Heliosphere and Dj Temple. Whrikk`s signature sounds and experience a one-of-a-kind gig that will leave you in awe. Don`t miss this unique event!

When: November 10, 9 pm

Where: Kitty Su, Andheri

Entry: INR 495 onwards

ARAJ

Experience the richness of traditional Indian music, interpreted with a brilliant contemporary approach by crossover classical group ARAJ. The group features Ishaan Ghosh (tabla), Pratik Singh (vocals), Mehtab Ali Niazi (sitar), Vanraj Shastri (sarangi), and S Aakash (flute).

When: November 9, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

