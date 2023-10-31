Mumbai Gig Guide: November Musical Extravaganza! Your Guide To The Hottest Music Festivals This Week

Jacob Collier India Tour

Experience a riveting musical sojourn as internationally renowned multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier takes center stage with a captivating piano solo act at The Grand Theatre.

When: October 22, 7 pm

Where: Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Mahindra Independence Rock 2023

Get ready for some rock-and-roll excitement! India's oldest rock festival is back with a bang, as the stage is all set for some energetic performances that will get you grooving. This year, the festival is going beyond its usual boundaries and spreading its music across India, from the north and northeast to the west and south, even reaching out to Nepal.

When: November 4 and 5, 3:30 pm

Where: Bayview Lawns

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Palm Tree Music Festival

Celebrate your weekend against the backdrop of a tropical paradise! The popular Palm Tree Music Festival is all set to make its debut in Mumbai, India. The sun-soaked extravaganza, co-founded by the renowned Norwegian producers Kygo (Kyrre Gorvell Dahll) and Myles Shear, promises an unforgettable experience.

What are you waiting! Grabe your tickets now!

When: November 4, 4 pm

Where: Mahalaxmi Race Course

Entry: INR 1,500 onwards

Javed Ali - Live in Concert

Javed Ali needs no introduction. The popular singer is known for hit songs like 'Jashn E Bahaara', 'Tu hi haqeeqat' and many more. The singer is on a high with his last hit, 'Srivalli' which has taken the music industry by storm. But this time around, the concert is for a good cause. The popular singer will be performing with the purpose of transforming the lives of terminally ill patients at Light of Life Trust.

When: November 3, 7 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 1,500 onwards

Global Indie Festival 2023

The Global Indie Festival, which showcases a curated selection of Indie musicians, is all set to captivate your senses with soul-stirring melodies and electrifying performances. Whether you have a penchant for indie rock, folk, electronic, or alternative music, this year's artist lineup offers a wide range of options to cater to every taste. The roster of performers for this year features a diverse array of talented acts, including Baba Sehgal, Sibu Manai, Tejas, Queendom, Simangavole, Jungle Assembly, and many other exciting artists.

When: November 4 and 5, 3:30 pm

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Market city

Entry: INR 499 onwards

SOI@Prithvi Musicians of the Symphony Orchestra

Experience an evening of Western music like never before, as the SOI is back at the Prithvi Festival for the 11th year. The program includes Mozart's beloved Symphony No. 40, arguably the most popular of Mozart’s 41 symphonies, with its instantly recognisable opening melody amongst other works.

When: November 6, 8 pm

Where: Prithvi Theatre

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Bollywood Music Project 2023

Enjoy a day out with friends, partying at Bollywood hits! The popular festival is back with its 6th edition, bringing together a convergence of the legendary Bollywood maestros, promising emerging talents, and boundary-pushing artists of all times. From Asees Kaur to Benny Dayal, the artist lineup will simply blow your mind. So get ready to experience India’s biggest Bollywood Dhamaal..

When: November 3 and 4, 3 pm onwards

Where: Jio World Garden

Entry: INR 1,699 onwards

DJ Suketu Bollywood Night

Get ready to groove and dance the night away with your friends and family, as popular DJ Suketu is all set to perform live. He will be playing foot-tapping Bollywood numbers that you won't be able to resist.

So get down and do the dancing!

When: November 4, 9 pm

Where: Grey Cravings, Chembur

Entry: INR 1,000 onwards

