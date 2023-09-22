Mumbai: Gear Up To Taste The Flavours Of Aussie At Australia Macadamia Festival in The City: Here's All You Can Expect

Celebrating the unique culture of Australia, the Australian Macadamia Festival makes its way to Mumbai from September 30 to October 14. It aims to promote awareness and appreciation of Australian Macadamia Nuts through curated menus at partner restaurants, engaging various target audiences, and offering informative workshops. The 15-day-long culinary festival will take place at some of city's prime locations including Lovefools, Olive Bar and Restaurant, Bizza, and the Trident hotel.

The festival intends to celebrate the unique and delicious flavours of the Aussie Macadamia nut. The flavorful voyage will showcase the nut's distinctive qualities through a specially curated menu. And these hand-picked restaurants will be serving a diverse range of limited-edition dishes that showcase the nut's versatility.

Macadamia nuts often hailed as the "Queen of Nuts," have their roots in the lush rainforests of eastern Australia. These creamy, buttery nuts are native to the land down under, making Australia their true home. With a history that spans centuries, macadamia nuts have evolved from being a traditional Aboriginal food source to becoming a global culinary sensation.

Whether you're a hardcore gourmet foodie, a passionate restaurant enthusiast, or just someone who enjoys good food, this festival is an introduction to Australia's diverse food. Indulge in delectable pastries, and sip on refreshing cocktails, all infused with the magic of Australian Macadamia nuts.

In addition of the delectable food, the festival also offers cultural experience. The chefs and experts will be taking the gusts on an informative journey of the Macadamian nut through interactive workshops. Expect to discover the art of home baking with Macadamia nuts and how to incorporate them into your everyday cooking.

What to Expect:

Delightful Culinary Creations: Treat your taste buds to a diverse array of dishes, meticulously prepared by the panel of chefs. Dive into the extraordinary culinary possibilities offered by the Macadamia nut, featured in savoury masterpieces, delectable pastries, and unique cocktails.

Cultural Voyage: Immerse yourself in the fascinating history, culture, and flavours woven into the fabric of the Australian Macadamia nut. Gain insights into its origin and its integral role in the rich heritage of Australian cuisine.

Engaging Workshops: Enroll in engaging workshops facilitated by seasoned experts. Explore topics ranging from the art of baking with Macadamia nuts to seamlessly incorporating them into popular Indian recipes. Uncover the myriad health benefits these nuts bring to you and your kitchen.

When: From September 30 to October 14

Where: Lovefools, Olive Bar and Restaurant, Bizza, and Trident

