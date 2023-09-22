Mumbai: Legendary Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Along With His Sons To Perform Live In The City...

Legendary sarod maestro, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan along with his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash will be performing live at NCPA on October 26. This extraordinary performance spanning three generations of musical geniuses is set to enthrall audiences with unparalleled musical enchantment. The concert is a celebration of the legacy and artistry that has been passed down through generations, a testament to the enduring magic of classical music.

Organised by Kala Ghoda Association in collaboration with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahlaya, and the National Centre of Performing Arts, NCPA, the event intends to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of Mumbai.

Earlier this year, the maestro performed at the 'Three Generations, One Nation' multi-city concert series which concluded at Jamshed Bhabha theatre in Mumbai. The senior musician took to the stage along with his two sons and their twin sons Zohaan and Abeer. They were accompanied by Hindustani classical musicians Satyajit Talwalkar and Anubrata Chatterjee.

Together, the three generations represented a bridge between the past and the future of classical music. They have carried forward the traditions of their forebears while embracing innovation and experimentation, creating a sound that is at once timeless and contemporary. Through their music, they have inspired audiences around the world to embrace the beauty and complexity of Indian classical music, forging connections and building bridges across cultures and continents.

On October 26. 6 PM onwards.

