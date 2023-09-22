All You Need To Know About Trevor Noah Ahead Of His Tour In India For The First Time | Trevor Noah

The acclaimed standup comedian Trevor Noah is all set to make his India debut with 'Off The Record Tour'. He will perform live across seven shows at the India leg of the ‘Off The Record’ Tour, to be held in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai from today, September 22 till October 1. The tickets to all his shows in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai are completely sold out.

About Trevor Noah:

Trevor Noah is a South African comedian, writer, producer, political commentator and actor. He was also, a former host of 'The Daily Show'; an American late-night talk show and satirical news program on Comedy Central, from 2015 to 2022.

Noah has always shared a special connection with Indian culture. Topics like the British invasion of India and Indian curries are part of his satirical jokes. He also sheds light on various Indian political and social issues.

Trevor earlier expressed his excitement about bringing his comedy tour to India with a tweet, “After a lifetime of loving India’s culture, I’m so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world! Delhi, Bengaluru, & Mumbai, I'll see you Sept 22nd thru Oct 1st! Can’t wait to see you!"

His autobiographical comedy book, 'Born A Crime' was published in 2016. He even, hosted the 63rd, the 64th and the 65th Annual Grammy Awards as well as the 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner.

Trevor Noah remains active ands vocal in discussions and initiatives related to racial justice. He supports causes related to education, healthcare and poverty alleviation.

About Trevor Noah's India Tour:

He will perform live across seven shows at the India leg of the ‘Off The Record’ Tour, to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22, 23 and 24 followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru on September 27 and 28 and finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.

Trevor Noah's 'Off The Record' Tour is set to be a remarkable event filled with cultural sharing and humour. Indian audiences are in for a treat as they embark on an entertaining journey with this renowned comedian.