Mumbai: From soulful poetry to Record Store Day Celebration; 5 things to do this weekend

With weekend, we think of engaging ourselves in activities that we truly enjoy; it may be art, music, dance or anything else. If you are an audiophile, you may want to be a part of Record Store Day Celebration or can simply chill by watching a comedy show. You may also, like to be a part of an art, poetry or musical show.

Take a look at the listicle below:

The Affordable Art Show

The Affordable Art show will feature contemporary, traditional, tribal and vintage art. What makes this show true to its name and even more special this year is the special bargain on art by master artists like Souza and Jamini Roy. The show lends itself as a platform for not only upcoming and promising city artists but also supports artists from the tribal communities of India.

The artist line up includes contemporary: Gautam Bhatia, Sasha Sykes, Alberto Palini, Banoo Batliboi and upcoming artists from across the country like Deval Ambani (Bombay), Tanushree Sarkar and Rukhen Rawla (Calcutta).

Artists like Venkat Shyam (Gond) and Mahalakshmi (Mithila) doing a contemporary take on traditional styles. Tribal artists like Suresh Hegade (Warli), Lado Bai (Bhil), Jiyo (Sourai) and a special curation of vintage pieces by 'The Blue Trunk' and 'Beg Borrow Steal'. You can even shop- https://baromarket.in/

Where: Method Kalagodha, Mumbai

When: April 21- 30. 11:00 am-7:00 pm, except Mondays

Read Also IPL 2023: 6 best restaurants to watch live screening of the matches along with great food in Mumbai

Disco Dancer - The Musical

You will get to witness the magic of the iconic movie, ‘Disco Dancer’ come alive on stage and the 80s Bollywood. You can enjoy one-of-kind retro night with Mithun Da & Bappi Da’s songs with live dancing, singing and acting. These superhit songs are reimagined by Salim-Sulaiman.

Where: DOME, NSCI, SVP Stadium, Mumbai

When: April 20-23. 3 pm and 7:30 pm shows

Price: ₹ 499 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Ashish Bagrecha Live - "Pyar, Umeed aur Roshni", Mumbai 2023

Ashish Bagrecha's poetry - 'Pyar, Umeed aur Roshni' will fill your evening with love, hope and music as Ashish Bagrecha create magic in his soulful voice and shares his life and love lessons.

"Poetry has the magic to heal people. Poetry saved me and I think it has the power to save everyone," says Ashish Bagrecha. This could be an experience worth cherishing.

Where: The Royal Opera House, Mumbai

When: April 23. Gates open at 7 pm

Price: ₹599 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Read Also 8 Midnight coffee spots for a romantic night out in Mumbai

Record Store Day Celebration

Record Store Day is for audiophiles, vinyl heads, collectors and dealers to come together under one roof to share their love for vinyl. RSD was started in the year 2008 in the USA with the purpose of supporting local Record stores, artists and instrumentalists.

Dealers, collectors, enthusiasts, audiophiles, vinyl heads and newbies will join us for a day-long celebration with curated experiences like crate digging, a workshop on how to clean and maintain vinyl and vinyl listening sessions on one of the best systems.

People seeking to update their vinyl collection and share their love for vinyl with like-minded people must attend this event. You can even get your vinyl records cleaned for free. You can also, get those broken records and turn them into an art here.

There would be music prescription booth by Adagio and workshop on how to clean and store your vinyl.

When: April 22. From 12 pm onwards

Where: Hapi Beer Co, Bandra (W), Mumbai

Free event

Read Also Beat the heat with these 7 places which serve the best salads in Mumbai

Abish Mathew Live -Stand Up Comedy

Abish Mathew will be performing his new jokes and you must definitely, be a part of this show for a good laugh. You may choose to visit alone, with family or friends but surely, you are bound to have a great time.

Where: The J Spot, Bandra, Mumbai

Whe: April 23. 8:30 pm

Price: ₹ 499

Tickets can be booked online

Read Also Mumbai: 10 places where you can get the best street foods in the city