IPL 2023: 6 best restaurants to watch live screening of the matches along with great food in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 17, 2023
The Studs Sports Bar and Grill, Thane: The outlet turns into the stadium, decorated with teams’ flags and banners while the live match is projected on the big screen along with the commentary for a stadium experience paired with delectable food and eclectic drinks. There are several offers on food and drinks
La Poz Place, Kala Ghoda: is a destination for vegetarian eating with a menu curated by expert European chefs. From Italian to Mediterranean, and a cozy European ambiance, it is the perfect spot to hang out with friends and family while enjoying the nail bitting IPL matches. There are unbeatable offers on food and drinks
Geoffrey’s at Hotel Marine Plaza: offers the perfect ambience for cricket lovers. Watch the matches live on huge projector screen while enjoying some of the best deals on a range of food options including international cuisine that will tantalize your taste buds and drinks that include a vast selection of scotch, malts, and wines
The Irish House at Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel: With a bar that will leave you stunned, this is an amazing place to be with your friends during IPL season and otherwise too. They are also running great offers on their beer buckets
Poco Loco at Khar & South Mumbai: is here with amazing games and offers on drinks and foods. They also have beer pong tables set up
Agent Jacks at multiple locations in Mumbai: An amazing place with an amazing vibe, you can hang out with your fellow cricket fanatics to have a total blast during the IPL season. They are also running IPL special offers that you wouldn’t want to miss
Thanks For Reading!