Mumbai: From Bar to Beat, 5 things to do this weekend

Mumbai is such a happening city that there are so many activities scheduled on weekends that we often gets confused while deciding which event to attend. So this weekend too, we have created a list of 5 events that you could attend so that you can enjoy to the fullest and have a lovely time.

Wassup Flea

Over 150+ carefully curated pop-up shops, amazing new products, and upcoming brands. You can find everything from gourmet food pop ups to craft beers, cocktails, and spirits at The Wassup Bar. There's also live music and live acts featuring comedy, dance workshops and more.

When: Feb 25 from 12 pm to Feb 26 from 11 pm

Where: JVPD Ground - Arvog Leisure, Juhu, Mumbai

Price: 150 onwards

Thrift Fest

Sin&Juice at BrewDog Kamala Mills is presenting Bombay's first-ever thrift fest where you will get to see all your favourite thrift stores under one roof. There will be a drag performance and live band too.

When: Feb 25- Feb 26 from 12 pm onwards

Where: BrewDog Midtown, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Price: Entry before 4 pm will be free and after 5 pm, it will charge ₹ 199

Free spectacular art performances organised by NCPA

You can enjoy free performances across spoken word, music & dance and the joy of collectively experiencing the performing arts. The event is organised by the famous NCPA and it will include a retro set by The Doctor J Collective, where they will perform hits by The Beatles, ABBA, Elvis Presley, Bryan Adams, Bob Marley, Boney M, and many more.

Poetry and music by 'UnErase Poetry' will follow. Helly Shah and Priya Malik, accompanied by musician Tanmay, will present poetry about love, hope, and life.

The second day will feature 'The Third Eye Ensemble' bringing together three percussion instruments—tabla, drums, and djembe—to create a unique auditory experience.

Vaibhav Arekar’s Sankhya Dance Company will then present ‘Abhangaranga’, a Bharatanatyam performance based on the soulful devotional poems of saint poets of Maharashtra.

When: Feb 25th and 26th from 6:00 pm onwards

Where: Narli Baug, Dadar (W), Mumbai

Price: Free event and the tickets can be booked online

World’s 1st Home Bar Festival

The festival that will include hand-crafted, hand-picked spirits, and premium spirits experiences. It will host the world's best mixologists, pairings that you may not have experienced before, and a chance to hear from some of the best minds in the business.

This one-of-a-kind festival is dedicated to inspiring fine spirits enthusiasts interested in curating their personal home bar collections over two days of story-telling, tasting, and food pairing experiences.

When: Feb 25 and Feb 26. 11 am onwards

Where: Jio Gardens, Mumbai

Price: From ₹ 990 to 1,499 + per person per day

Musical evening with Shreya Ghoshal

The queen of melody, Shreya Ghoshal, is loved and appreciated by all age groups. So, if you want to witness the mesmerizing performance of the legendary singer; on a beautiful Saturday evening with your near and dear ones; here is your chance to do it.

When: Feb 25 from 6:30 pm onwards

Where: Inorbit Mall, Malad

Price: ₹ 850 onwards

Duration: 2hrs 45mins

So, what are you waiting for?? Attend and have a blast guys!!

