7 Musical events in Mumbai to look forward to in New Year 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 30, 2022
Papon live in concert is on Friday, 13th January 2023 at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla from 7:30 pm onwards. The ticket will cost INR 799 onwards and can be booked online
Ritviz will be launching his new album 'Mimmi' and the musical event is scheduled on March 18, 2023 from 5:00 pm at Jio World Garden, BKC. The ticket will cost INR 499 onwards and can be booked online
Sonu Nigam's live musical concert- 'Bollywood Buzz with Sonu Nigam' is scheduled on Feb 4, 2023 from 7:30 pm at Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion. The ticket will cost INR 800 onwards
From 6:30 pm at Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion. The ticket will cost INR 500 onwards
Live concert, 'Melody night with Sanam' that will be liked by all generations of listeners as they all can enjoy the same song because of the band's music's ability to create and recreate such songs. The event is scheduled on Jan 8, 2023 from 7 pm at Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion. It will cost INR 1,180 onwards and can be booked online
'HAAZRI' is a unique meet of two legends on the occasion of legendary Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab’s Barsi. This time, Ustad Zakir Hussain & Padmashree Hariharan are coming together after a long time in Mumbai. The event will take place at Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion on Jan 17, 2023 from 7:00 pm at INR 1,000 onwards and can be booked online
Mumbai Drum Day 2023 curated by Gino Banks has a great lineup of duet performances with Jugal bandi in Indian and Jazz Music. The event is scheduled on Jan 20, 2023 from 6:30 pm at St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra (W). The ticket will cost INR 400 onwards and can be booked online
