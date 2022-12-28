10 things to look forward to in New Year 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 28, 2022
A vaccine broadly effective against SARS-CoV-2 and all its variants will hopefully help the world to prevent itself from the effects of the deadly virus; so that finally we can say 'Bye-bye Covid'
Nutrigenomics: involves studying individual variations that can have meaningful differences for health and well-being. An example of this is people having a genetic variant that makes it difficult for them to absorb vitamin D so they need supplements to get their levels up to normal
Genetic nutritionists: will be able to head off obesity, diabetes, heart disease and other ailments before they have a chance to develop, and improve prospects for patients with cancer and other diseases
Smart mirrors: Mirrors with augmented reality (AR) will allow for virtual try-ons and personalized recommendations and a few fashion retail outlets have already started working on the same
Sustainability: In 2023, companies will have to follow environmental, social, and governance (ESG) processes by measuring the impact their business is having on society and the environment and then move to increasing transparency, reporting, and accountability
Renewability: Shifting towards using more renewable sources of energy like solar energy
Electric vehicles (EV) adoption will surge as people are becoming more conscious towards nature and due to increasing cost of non-renewable sources of energy- fossil fuels
Political and religion related ideological extremes is the root cause of disharmony in a nation, so it is being hoped that 2023 will be the year in which we can see less polarised world
90 Indian companies are scheduled to launch their IPOs in 2023 and may raise around INR 1.4 lakh crore by listing
Digital rupee will boost cashless economy in India and is more secure. It enables wallet to wallet transaction and is a counter step of the Indian Government to cryptocurrency
India will be the host of the men’s team tournament for the first time as solo for 'The 13th edition of the 'ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup' to be held in October- November
Thanks For Reading!